Where Does Texas A&M's Offense Sit?

Jimbo Fisher told reporters at SEC Media Days that he believed his offensive line was special. How special? Better than the 2020 version that allowed four sacks all season.

Well, it took six games for Fisher's prediction to take hold. (The Aggies beat Alabama in the sixth game.)

A&M's offensive line has finally found its balance in pass protection. Over the past two home games, the Aggies rotation of Reuben Fatheree, Layden Robinson, Bryce Foster, Kenyon Green and Jahmir Johnson has allowed just three pressures and zero sacks.

A&M quarterback Zach Calzada has been given time to pass. Still, there's work to be done, as the No. 14 Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) enter the final four games.

The biggest concern for the Aggies' offense moving forward will finding consistency and utilizing all weapons. Teams can't get it done with only one threat.

Against South Carolina, Jalen Wydermyer made history with four catches for 78 yards and two scores on the way to becoming A&M's all-time leader among tight ends in receiving yards.

There wasn't much more after that. Jalen Preston had one catch for 33 yards and Ainias Smith with two for 28.

The week before in Columbia against Missouri, Smith scored a pair of touchdowns and tallied 34 yards of offense. Wydermyer, running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Chase Lane all tallied between 20-28 yards receiving off one or two catches.

So far this season, Smith and sophomore Demond Demas are the only two targets to record 100 yards or more receiving in a single game. Those came against Kent State in Week 1 and New Mexico in Week 3, respectively.

There's only so much a wide receiver can do. Maybe Fisher elects to to use a quick-read passing attack for the last four games. Smith, Demas and Preston all have speed. Lane, the team's possession receiver, is best known for his consistency.

Calzada hasn't had to worry much of his passing due to the emergence of the run. Isaiah Spiller continues to be a one-man wrecking crew as A&M's lead back. When it comes time for a change, Achane has thrived as the team's second option.

What's interesting about the Spiller and Achane dynamic is how they each are starting to rub off on one another. Spiller, known for more of his bruising style of play, is being patient behind the line of scrimmage as running lanes unfold.

Achane, a world class track star, has become more physical. In the past, the 5-foot-11 runner would try to juke his way out of the defender's path. Now, he'll violently bulldoze his way forward to pick up the extra yards.

Call it what you want, but it's working. In the past two games, both Achane and Spiller have rushed for more than 100 yards per outing. Achane is averaging 7.1 yards per play, while Spiller averages 6.2.

As the final month of the season approaches, A&M should trust its ran game to open the pass. Quick runs on first down should have defense guessing on whether to the same play again on second.

This is where Calzada must attack through the air. Relying on a quick tempo motion instead of trying to go deep might also allow A&M to control the clock.

Teams like Auburn and Ole Miss still wait ahead. Neither defense excels in either defending the run or playing the pass, but they are balanced.

Much like the offensive lines, the Aggies' arsenal needed time to find consistency. Now, they must bring it altogether for the final four games of 2021.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook