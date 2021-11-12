Is There A Key For Texas A&M To Stop Ole Miss?

A pass rusher's duties can be simplified in just one word: Attack.

Texas A&M has several of those players lining up to snaps in the trenches on Saturday afternoons.

“We always say we’ll meet at the quarterback,” defensive end Micheal Clemons said.

The No. 11 Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) rely heavily on their defense to cause havoc all four quarters to make up for the limitations offensively. For the secondary to do its job, the pass rush must pressure a quarterback into making mistakes.

First up was Alabama's Bryce Young. Next came Missouri's Connor Bazelak and South Carolina's Zeb Noland. Auburn's Bo Nix felt the sting of a three-man pass rush Saturday in a 20-3 loss.

Next up? Heisman hopeful Matt Corral and No. 15 Ole Miss in Oxford.

The Rebels QB currently is limited in his overall game due to a lingering ankle injury. Should he be at full-strength when kickoff comes, Corral is trouble. A bit of a mix of Nix's legs and Young's arm, Corral beats teams with the vertical passing attack.

He also can make defenders look foolish in the open field with his agility and one-cut ability in space. A quick move to the outside and consider it over.

Then again, the rushing attack as a whole continues to impress. Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) ranks fifth nationally in run offense despite the notion of Lane Kiffin being a pass-first type offense.

"They can run the football," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "You think they're a team that just throws the ball, but their run numbers are through the roof."

Stopping Corral will be at the top of the list for Mike Elko's defense once more. Nix, who transformed into more of a mobile option for the Tigers in 2021, was sacked a season-high five times while the Tigers were held to under 100 rushing yards.

Two of those sacks came by defensive end Tyree Johnson, who since the Week 4 loss against Arkansas has been near unblockable. In five games, the junior has recorded seven of a team-leading eight sacks, including four in the last two games.

“This year, it’s starting to come together for me,” Johnson said. “Mix in the experience, the film study, and having guys on my team like Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal really motivates me. It drives me."

Johnson likely has been circled by Kiffin on the playsheet as the go-to name to block. He can't be the main focus for this makeshift Rebels offensive since Leal and Clemons also add pressure on first and second down.

Leal has 5.5 sacks so far. Clemons, who started 2020 hot before a leg injury cost him most of the second half of the year, has 3.5. In the past four games, A&M has tallied 13.5 sacks.

In the same span, the Rebels have allowed 13 sacks, including five against Tennessee in which Corral rushed for a season-high 191 yards.

"It looks like when you watch NFL defenses, where everyone is a really good player and looks (the part),” Kiffin said Monday of the Aggies' defense. “A lot of times, when you play somebody, you can tell right away or after a few series that this player shows up as a weak link or this player is short or they have a small defensive tackle or something like that."

“Jimbo figured out from (Alabama coach) Nick Saban that you find the best defensive players in the country and get them on your team," Kiffin said.

Dissecting offenses can be easy should the team be well-equipped in depth. Pressure the quarterback upfront and the secondary should control the passing attack.

A&M's goal of remaining in the SEC West races comes down to stopping the Rebels' offense. The Rebels, meanwhile, will have to find a way to stop Johnson from wreaking the backfield with ease.

Ole Miss also has to stop Leal.

And Clemons.

And several other Aggies who consistently are making a name for themselves snap by snap.

