Locked On Aggies: Is Texas A&M a Top Five Team in the State?

On today's episode, where do the Aggies rank among the other programs in Texas?

As the current standings sit in the conference, Texas A&M remains in last place of the SEC West. That happens when losing two straight to a pair of rivals from your division on a Saturday.

The Aggies (3-2, 0-2 SEC) look to return home to Kyle Field for the second-straight game, with aspirations of taking down No. 1 Alabama. Should A&M find a formula to defeat the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC), two things would occur.

The first would be A&M would have finally beaten Nick Saban for the second time since joining the SEC in 2012. The second would be improving its national status as a legitimate top 25 program once more.

Maybe more than anything, A&M must win to solidify its status as a top-tier program in the state of Texas.

When looking at the other 11 programs in the Lone Star State, there's questions with each team. Texas continues to dominate with Heisman hopeful running back Bijan Robinson, but its defense has flaws. Baylor's defense has vastly improved in Year 2 of the Dave Aranda era, but the offense is stale and rather predictable.

Is SMU the top team following its win over TCU and Louisiana Tech? Could an undefeated UTSA program go toe to toe with the likes of A&M or even the Longhorns? What about Houston and its hot streak following a loss to Texas Tech Week 1?

More importantly, where do the Aggies rank among their own peers in the state entering Week 6?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down where A&M would rank in an all-Texas conference on this "Texas Thursday."

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

