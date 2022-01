Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggie Commitment Perkins Planning Final Decision Feb. 2

With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

JANUARY 18, 2022, 8:00 AM:

Texas A&M has the top recruiting class in the country but the final dust has yet to settle on the class of 2022.

That day will come February 2, where top targets will sign a National Letter of Intent to their school of choice. It includes verbal commitments, like Harold Perkins, yet to wrap up their recruitment in an official capacity.

Perkins picked A&M at the Under Armour Next All-America Game on January 2, as the Aggies landed the SI99 linebacker recruit over Texas, LSU and others. That day, he talked about taking a few more visits to be sure, and that process has started. Florida hosted him over the weekend and Perkins told Greg Biggins he will use his final official visit to see the new coaching staff at Miami.

As for A&M, he remains verbally committed, but Florida made an impression and a final decision appears yet to be made.

"I’m committed but still open to other schools and I’ll make my final decision on February 2nd," Perkins said. "I’m enjoying the process and have one more trip to take before shutting this all down.”

Perkins is in Hawaii for the Polynesian All-Star week, where he will play his final prep game on Saturday Evening.

JANUARY 17, 2022, 12:00 PM:

Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class speaks for itself, but there is perhaps room for another addition or two before things wrap up for the traditional signing day on February 2.

The top target for A&M, and many others, is also the top uncommitted recruit in the SI99 rankings in Shemar Stewart.

The Aggies have been the trending program for the south Florida pass rusher since the fall, but is it still the case? Local Miami and Georgia are trying to close the gap before pen meets paper next month and he spent time at The U over the weekend, telling multiple outlets it was his best trip to Coral Gables yet.

The Canes were the first program to visit him after the NCAA's dead period ended on Friday morning and they will get the final official visit out of Stewart, too. National champion Georgia is scheduled to host him next weekend to try to make up ground.

At this time, there does not appear to be another College Station trip in the plans for Stewart (he took his official visit during the season) before he officially decides between the three programs. It comes down to the lead Fisher's staff amassed, with the help of assistant coaches as well as top recruits.

Was it big enough to withstand the run Mario Cristobal and/or Kirby Smart has left in the tank the rest of the way? A&M has held off other programs for many signees to date in the class, from Walter Nolen to Evan Stewart and many others in between.

Stay tuned.

