Aggies Get AP Top 25 Bump

The Texas A&M Aggies’ victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks meant a bump in their standing in the AP Top 25 poll, released on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies beat the Razorbacks, 23-21, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in their annual ‘Southwest Classic’ game. The victory gave the Aggies (3-1, 1-0 in SEC) their second straight win over a ranked team after beating Miami (FL) in Week 3.

With the win, Texas A&M moved up to No. 17 in the poll, up from No. 23 last week.

The Aggies head back to College Station and are preparing to host Mississippi State on Saturday. The player to watch this week is wide receiver Ainias Smith, who left the Arkansas game with an injury and his status moving forward is uncertain.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained the nation’s No. 1 team, followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 North Carolina State in the Top 10.

Penn State was No. 11, followed by Utah, Oregon, Ole Miss, Washington, Baylor, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, BYU and Arkansas to round out the Top 20.

The final five spots went to No. 21 Minnesota, No. 22 Wake Forest, No. 23 Florida State, No. 24 Pitt and No. 25 Kansas State.

