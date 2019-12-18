Top Landing Spots for RB Jashaun Corbin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Jashaun Corbin trusted the program when he followed Jimbo Fisher to College Station. In the end, the emergence of Isaiah Spiller sealed the deal for the 2019 season.

Corbin announced Monday that he would enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Texas A & M. A Week 2 hamstring injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, allowing Spiller to take control of the backfield. And although the program believed there would be a place for him in the future, Corbin believed his talents were better used on a new roster.

With the season-ending injury, Corbin will receive a medical redshirt, allowing at least two more years of eligibility. Depending on the NCAA's restrictions, he could play as soon as the 2020 season.

A native of Florida, Corbin could return to his home state to end his college career. Where could he land? Here are several potential landing spots.

FLORIDA STATE

This seems like the likely choice with the recent news surrounding the program. Not only would this be a massive upgrade for new head coach Mike Norvell, but it would also address a position of need.

Earlier this month, starting running back Cam Akers announced he would forgo his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Akers shined as the replacement for Dalvin Cook, rushing for 2,874 yards and 27 touchdowns over three seasons. He is projected to be a mid-level draft pick come April.

Corbin also has ties the program long before the arrival of Norvell. Originally committed to the Seminoles, he would follow Fisher to Texas A & M following the head coach's decision to leave for the SEC. Barring any hard feelings from the athletic department, Corbin could be in the running for the job.

Norvell is known for his ability to evaluate running back. Both Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard collected over 1000-plus yard seasons with the Tigers in 2018. Meanwhile, the Seminoles only feature one running back commit with three-star Lawrance Toafili expected to join the roster in 2020.

A veteran running back with experience from one of the nation's top conferences could start the new era in Tallahassee off on the right note. Should he be offered, Corbin likely could land with the historic program as Norvell's latest piece to the offense.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Much like the Seminoles, the Cowboys could be in for new running back for the 2020 season. That will all come down to redshirt sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard's decision following the Texas Bowl.

Hubbard could be in line for a promising NFL career after a successful 2019 campaign. The native Canadian led the nation in rushing with 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. As a redshirt, Hubbard could forgo his two years of eligibility and enter April's draft.

Corbin has little ties to the Big 12 as he was only recruited by Texas. Still, the Cowboys' 2020 class does not feature a single running back recruit heading into early signing day. The lead runner next season currently could be LD Brown - who only averaged 5.9 yards per carry on limited touches.

There's no indication yet that Corbin would be on the radar for Oklahoma State, but there could be a need for him. If the Cowboys were to lose Hubbard, Corbin could be a star in the making in a conference known for producing running backs.

KENTUCKY

The Wildcats are used to replacing talent in the run game. Last season, Benny Snell rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. This season, the team will lose all-purpose star Lynn Bowden Jr. to the NFL as he declared earlier this month.

Bowden and Snell both shined in the SEC thanks to their breakaway speed - a skill Corbin was known for during his two seasons in College Station. Both players hit the 1,000-yard marker in their final season in Lexington, predominately thanks to quality play from the offensive line.

Kentucky recruited Corbin after an impressive senior season. He would ultimately head to the west side of the conference under the direction of Fisher. Now with a need in the backfield, Corbin could compete early and become part of the new plan at Kroger Field.

It's not often players remain in the same conference when transferring, but Corbin could be in place for the Wildcats. You can never have too many running backs, but the former Aggie would likely start next season as the lead back in Lexington.

Honorable Mentions

Florida: The Gators were high on Corbin during the recruiting process and will need a running back for the future. The team will lose top rusher Lamical Perine, who graduated earlier this month.

Florida Atlantic: Perhaps hoping to be a more prominent named player in a small market, Corbin could reunite with Willie Taggart, who tried to keep him at Florida State following the departure of Fisher.

South Florida: Taggart's old program recently hired Jeff Scott of Clemson. The former Tigers' offensive coordinator had helped running backs such as Wayne Gallman and Travis Etienne shine at the collegiate ranks. Back in his home state, perhaps Corbin could shine with the Bulls as the team's lead back.