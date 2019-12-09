Trio of A&M Players Named to AP's All-SEC Roster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Associated Press released its annual Conference teams Monday morning, featuring a trio of Texas A & M players. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, punter Braden Mann and tight end Jalen Wydermyer were all named the AP's All-SEC second-team roster.

Mann shined once more in College Station on special teams following a productive 2018 season. The reigning Ray Guy Award winner would lead the Southeastern Conference with 47.75 yards per punt, second-most in the nation. Mann also recorded six tackles on special teams, saving three potential returns for touchdowns.

This is the second time Mann has been named to the AP's conference team, finishing on the first-team last season.

Madubuike continued to be the leader in the trenches for Mike Elko's defense this season. Starting in all 12 games, the junior defensive tackle recorded 45 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for losses and a team-high 6.5 sacks. Madubuike would also lead the team with seven quarterback pressures and was named the team's defensive MVP at the award banquet on Sunday evening.

Madubuike has also been named as a semi-finalist for the 2019 Bednarik Award that will be given to the top defensive lineman later this week.

One of the rising stars in the SEC, Wydermyer shined for the Aggies' offense, transforming into Kellen Mond's go-to weapon. As a freshman, the Dickinson native collected 31 catches for 419 yards led the team with six touchdowns. Wydermyer would lead all freshmen tight ends in touchdowns during the 2019 season.

The freshman tight end was also named to the All-Freshman Team, along with A & M safety Demani Richardson.

All three players were also named to the Pro Football Focus' All-SEC team earlier this month. Mann was named to the first-team roster while Madubuike and Wydermyer earned second-team recognition.

Wydermyer was named to PFF's All-Freshman first-team roster while running back Isaiah Spiller and offensive lineman Kenyon Green were named to the second-team.

Mann and Wydermyer are expected to play against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl later this month. Madubuike could elect to sit in favor of the NFL Draft, but his status has yet to be confirmed. To check out all the AP's All-SEC selections, click here.