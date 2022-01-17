Two Aggies Named FWAA Freshman All-Americans

Texas A&M's offensive line was buoyed by young talent in 2021, with a pair of freshmen making multiple starts along the front due to injuries.

On Monday, those freshmen, tackle Rueben Fatheree and center Bryce Foster, got their deserved recognition, with both being named to the Football Writers Association Of American Freshman All-American teams.

Fatheree, who played in 11 games and started nine of those for the Aggies, was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by the SEC coaches and was named a second-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Fatheree made his first start of the season against Arkansas, and never relinquished his spot from there.

Foster, on the other hand, started all 12 of the Aggies' regular season games and was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by SEC coaches and, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Full 2021 FWAA Freshman All-American Team:



OFFENSE (13)

QB Seth Henigan, Memphis (6-3, 200, Denton, Texas)

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State (6-3, 218, Inland Empire, Calif.)

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-2, 238, Fond du Lac, Wis.)

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (5-10, 215, Hopewell, Va.)

WR Corey Rucker, Arkansas State (6-0, 203, Bentonia, Miss.)

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (6-1, 160, Fresno, Calif.)

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-4, 230, Napa, Calif.)

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-7, 305, North Oaks, Minn.)

OL Campbell Barrington, BYU (6-6, 285, Spokane, Wash.)

OL Connor Colby, Iowa (6-6, 298, Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

OL Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M (6-8, 320, Richmond, Texas)

OL Bryce Foster, Texas A&M (6-5, 325, Katy, Texas)

OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (6-6, 291, Kenova, W. Va.)



DEFENSE (14)

DL Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State (6-2, 225, Oklahoma City, Okla.)

DL Maason Smith, LSU (6-6, 292, Houma, La.)

DL Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (6-2, 245, Everett, Mass.)

DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 264, Barrington, Ill.)

LB Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 225, Brentwood, Tenn.)

LB Eric Gentry, Arizona State (6-6, 200, Philadelphia, Pa.)

LB Cal Haladay, Michigan State (6-1, 235, Elysburg, Pa.)

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DB Calen Bullock, USC (6-3, 180, Pasadena, Calif.)

DB Denzel Burke, Ohio State (6-1, 192, Scottsdale, Ariz.)

DB Duce Chestnut, Syracuse (6-0, 195, Camden, N.J.)

DB Jack Howell, Colorado State (5-11, 195, Chandler, Ariz.)

DB Donte Kent, Central Michigan (5-11, 185, Harrisburg, Pa.)

DB Andrew Mukuba, Clemson (6-0, 185, Austin, Texas)



SPECIALISTS (5)

K Cam Little, Arkansas (6-2, 185, Moore, Okla.)

P Nick Haberer, Washington State (6-5, 224, Queensland, Australia)

KR Brian Battie, USF (5-8, 165, Sarasota, Fla.)

PR Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee (5-8, 174, Clover, S.C.)

AP Rasheen Ali, Marshall (6-0, 201, Cleveland, Ohio)

