Pair of Aggies Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Above all else this season, Texas A&M has been known for its talent on the defensive side of football, thanks in large part to their experience.

In fact, six of the 11 starters on that side of the ball are either seniors or graduate students, making them, for all intents and purposes, the oldest defense in the SEC.

On Wednesday, two of those players received special recognition, with defensive end Micheal Clemons and linebacker Aaron Hansford, both graduate students, accepting invites to play in the annual Reese's senior bowl after the conclusion of the regular season.

Hansford, who came to the Aggies as one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation in the 2016 class, has had an excellent career in College Station, and an even better senior season, leading the Aggies with 73 tackles, to go along with 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Hansford originally picked the Aggies over offers from other elite programs such as Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan State, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, and Oklahoma, among many others.

Clemons, meanwhile, was far from a slam dunk recruit coming out of Sasche high school, where he missed both his junior and senior seasons due to injury.

After eventually ending up at Cisco College in 2016, the offers from top programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee began to roll in.

Clemons would then pick the Aggies out of the group, and go on to a stellar career with the Aggies, in which he currently sits with 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here