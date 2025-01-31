Tyreek Chappell Seemingly Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a big loss to their secondary early in the year, when starting corner Tyreek Chappell suffered a season-ending injury during practice before the Florida game in September.
However, despite Chappell being a fourth-year player, it appears that he could be making his way back to Aggieland for another run with the Maroon and White.
Per a post on his Instagram story, Chappell seemingly confirmed his intentions to return to College Station for a fifth season, vowing to have his best year yet.
“Last year was supposed to be the year for me but (expletive) happens so (I guess) that makes next year ima snap even more," Chappell said in the post.
Aggies head coach Mike Elko had hinted at the possibility of Chappell being able to return after he was lost due to the injury, noting that a redshirt could be at play.
“Probably still working through it. It’s not even a medical redshirt for him,” Elko said. “This is just Tyreek’s fourth year. So, from his perspective in terms of just eligibility, regardless of what ultimately he decides to do, this will just be a redshirt year for him and he’ll have another year of college football to play if he chooses to.”
Last season, Chappell played just nine games, and took a step back on the stat sheet, recording just 21 total tackles and an interception after tallying 40 or more in each of his first two seasons.
This year, he got in on three tackles in his appearance against Notre Dame, and while he played against McNeese State, he did not record a stat.
