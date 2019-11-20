UGA's Smart Gives Praise to Texas A&M's Run Game

COLLEGE STATION - What seemed to be a flaw at the start of the season has blossomed into a positive for Texas A & M. Following the loss of Jashaun Corbin, the Aggies were expected to rely on freshman Isaiah Spiller to carry the load moving forward.

It was a slow approach, but Spiller's progression has been prevalent to the team's success in the second half of the season. Last week against South Carolina, the Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) dominated on the ground, rushing for over 300 yards for the first time this season.

Spiller rushed for 129 yards while sophomore Cordarrian Richardson led the team with 130 and two total touchdowns. At Wednesday's press conference, Georgia coach Kirby Smart praised A & M's offense for their versatile offense and progression on the ground.

"Their run game, I think it’s the last five games, has increased every week for the five straight games," Smart said. "That’s pretty incredible now when you start talking about the SEC, you go 100, 125, 150, 200, 300. I mean he’s gone up, up, up, up, up.

"They’re playing really good football now. Now they didn’t play bad football before. Don’t mistake that. They played some really good teams.”

The Aggies were expected to play in a two-back system this year, according to A & M coach Jimbo Fisher. With the injury to Corbin, the team worked the plan back into their equation.

Richardson missed time to begin the season due to off the field concerns, according to Fisher. Over the past month, few backs in the conference could match the Memphis native's production. Over the previous three games, Richardson has rushed for 293 yards and scored three touchdowns.

"You build from two back to one back and how you replace the guy out in blocking assignments. That's still your foundation," Fisher said Monday at his press conference. "It's still goes back to where everything starts from and always will."

Spiller's emergence during the team's four-game win streak has seen his numbers rise in the conference. Currently, the Spring native ranks eighth in rushing among all SEC players with 796 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.

Texas A & M currently ranks sixth in rushing yards, topping the likes of both LSU and Alabama. The Bulldogs feature a quality run game as well, ranking fourth among all conference teams. Lead running back D'Andre Swift currently is second in SEC with 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Aggies will face No.4 Georgia in Athens at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 23. The game will be nationally televised as the SEC Game of the Week.