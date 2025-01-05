Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to stay busy in the transfer portal as the offseason gets into full swing.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies have landed a commitment from Washington Huskies transfer cornerback Jordan Shaw. He'll now be playing for his third school in three years next season after starting his college career at Indiana in 2023.
Shaw now joins a Texas A&M transfer class that's featured additions from defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (Iowa State), tight ends Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn), receivers Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State), quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB) and edge rushers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Sam M'Pemba (Georgia).
Shaw, a Downey, CA. native, was originally a three-star recruit in the 2023 class before committing to Indiana. In his first season with the Hoosiers, he appeared in four games and made two starts while posting 12 total tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup.
Shaw then joined the Huskies, where he made eight starts while playing in all 12 regular-season games for the defending natonal runner-ups. During his only season with Washington, he tallied 37 total tackles (21 solo) and six pass breakups. He also played in the Sun Bowl loss to the Louisville Cardinals, finishing with two total tackles in the 35-34 thriller.
The Aggies likely aren't done in the portal this offseason. Texas A&M will head into the second full season under head coach Mike Elko with a new-look roster that will feature a ton of interesting new faces.
