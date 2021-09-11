WATCH: Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada Pulls Aggies Ahead of Colorado With Clutch TD Toss

Aggies backup quarterback Zach Calzada had a tough task ahead of him on Saturday afternoon, as he attempted to replace starter Haynes King following King's exit from the game due to a lower-body injury.

King went down on the Aggies' second series of the game, following a keeper on a zone-read, that was stopped for a loss by the Buffaloes.

King was then helped to the locker room by the Texas A&M training staff, where he later emerged from wearing street clothes and a boot on his leg.

From that point on, it was Calzada's ball, and while it wasn't pretty, Calzada might have made the play of the game for the Maroon and white.

With 2:41 to go in the game, Calzada connected with star running back Isaiah Spiller on an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Aggies up 10-7, and give them both their first touchdown, and their first lead of the day.

Luckily for the Aggies, that was all they needed, as the defense was able to hold the Buffaloes on a fourth down to seal the game.

Either way, the Aggies' College Football Playoff hopes remain alive.

