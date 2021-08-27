Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas A&M Vs LSU

Texas A&M travels to Baton Rouge to take on an LSU program looking to bounce back from a disastrous 2020.

It's only been two seasons since the LSU Tigers were national champions. But to Tigers fans, it seems like an eternity ago.

After the loss of former passing game coordinator Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers, new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and new passing game coordinator D.J. Mangas are responsible for bringing "showtime" back to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers defense is where the most improvement is needed. The LSU defensive line returns all four starters from last season, but things need to change elsewhere. The Tigers allowed a school record 34.9 points and 492 yards per game last season.

On Tuesday, we started our preview of LSU with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Tigers' top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M heads to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas A&M is the better team than LSU at nearly every position on the field outside of perhaps the offensive line. The Tigers defensive line is a good one, and one that could put some heat on Haynes King throughout the game.

That said, the Aggies should pull away in the second half, and win convincingly.

Texas A&M 34, LSU 20

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

This isn’t a trap game for the Aggies, but it might be their toughest pound for pound outside of Alabama. Two years removed from winning a national title, Ed Orgeron has the Tigers trending in the right direction in recruiting and coaching.

How about on the field? That, in large part, could depend on Max Johnson and his development as the new starting quarterback.

LSU returns eight defensive starters and has three running backs that all could reach 1000 yards in 2021. This should be a night game and the perfect way for A&M to close out its season….with a win.

Texas A&M 28, LSU 20

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Is it just me or are there too many teams named Tigers in the SEC? Apologies, I digress.

If LSU has its program where it could be by game 12 of the season, this could be a really entertaining college football game. In all honesty, the Tigers should improve from a year ago but they still won't be good enough to beat Texas A&M, even in Baton Rouge.

The matchup of a really bad LSU offense and a really good Aggies defense will not go in the Tigers' favor, and the A&M defense should have one of their better performances of the season.

That's important in a game that might decide the Aggies' playoff future for the season. By now, the Aggies should have their own offense figured out, and A&M should be prepping for a college football playoff appearance.

Texas A&M 41, LSU 16

