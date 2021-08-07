Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas A&M Vs South Carolina

The Aggies welcome a rebuilding South Carolina Gamecocks team with new leadership and a renewed desire to win in 2021

Excitement for 2021 is rampant in Columbia, but the South Carolina roster has very few stars. The Gamecocks should be able to double their win total from last season, from two to four), but there are still eight games they're going to have a hard time winning.

New head coach Shane Beamer has injected energy and passion back into this program, and it sure needed it.

On Tuesday, we started our preview of South Carolina with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Gamecocks' top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M welcomes the South Carolina Gamecocks to Kyle Field in week eight.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

South Carolina is in the early stages of a rebuild and should be totally outmatched in this one. Shane Beamer has a long way to go to resurrect this program, whereas Jimbo Fisher will have his team in competition for an SEC title.

Every game and every result will count for the Aggies at this point of the season, and it will show on the field in a blowout win.

Texas A&M 52, South Carolina 10

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

Shane Beamer comes from a head-coaching background and should be able to stabilize the Gamecocks. Looking back at this time underneath Steve Spurrier, they were glimpses of a future head coach in the making.

Kevin Harris should be in for a nice day if he can find running lanes between the tackles. Outside of that, both sides of the ball are going to regress for Beamer’s first season. By the fourth quarter, maybe the Aggie newcomers are seeing more reps as starters prep for Auburn.

Texas A&M 45, South Carolina 17

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

By the time the Aggies meet the Gamecocks at Kyle Field in week eight, the A&M quarterback should be decided and running on all cylinders.

The South Carolina team is one that's lacking stars and a serviceable offense. New head coach Shane Beamer may have his program headed in the right direction, but it's going to take time. More than eight weeks.

The Aggies should handle the Gamecocks easily, and it will show on the scoreboard.



Texas A&M 49, Missouri 13

