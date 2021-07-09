Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas A&M Vs Arkansas

Texas A&M heads to Arlington looking to take down their first SEC opponent of the year in the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Early in the season, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Fayetteville and face the Arkansas Razorbacks, and second-year coach Sam Pittman. The Aggies will face a Razorbacks squad who are experienced on both sides of the ball.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M heads to Arlington to take on the Razorbacks on September 25 at AT&T Stadium

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Based on our predictions thus far, Texas A&M will be heading into their first SEC game undefeated and in a position to contend for a College Football Playoff spot with an enormous face-off between Alabama looming just two weeks later.

By this point, the Aggies should have settled on a starting quarterback, and have some semblance of continuity on the offensive side of the ball. Arkansas has a scrappy defense and will be improved under Barry Odom's tutelage.

That said, Ainias Smith will come away with a late score to propel the Aggies to 4-0 on the year.

Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 23

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

Texas A&M and Arkansas have always played close in Arlington. The last four games at AT&T Stadium have been decided by a touchdown or fewer. This year, nothing different.

Defense will be key between Mike Elko and Barry Odom. KJ Costello and whoever wins the starting job for A&M will have their hands full. What really will decide the outcome is which team can rush the ball. Entering 2021, both Texas A&M and Arkansas are expected to have top-tier run defenses.

Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane and new addition LJ Johnson tally four touchdowns and negate average QB play to improve to 4-0 on the season...with the last score coming in overtime.

Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 24 (OT)

Richie Whitt - Editor

Don't look now, but Aggies-Hogs at AT&T Stadium is one of college football's most intriguing, entertaining rivalries. There's games that bring in a better fan base due to wins, but pound for pound, these two teams give it their all in Arlington.

A&M has won the last nine games, scoring 40+ points five times but winning by less than a touchdown and three times in overtime. That happens again in 2021, but the Aggies make it 10 straight wins against the Hogs.

Texas A&M 41, Arkansas 38 (OT)

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Is there anything better than an old Southwest Conference rivalry? This one gets me nostalgic every year. This is the Aggies' first SEC game of the season and their real first test.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has committed to more three-man fronts with widened ends to free up space for more pass-rushing creativity. That said, A&M should have no problem moving the ball as Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane dominate.

Though the defense will struggle a bit against K.J. Jefferson, the Aggies win a high-scoring affair and pull away late in this one.

Texas A&M 44, Arkansas 31

