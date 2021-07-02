Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas A&M Vs Colorado

The Texas A&M Aggies hope to keep the winning streak alive another afternoon in Denver against Colorado

Texas A&M has high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind Jimbo Fisher. To do that, they must win early.

Although not the biggest test of the year, a game at Empower Field in Mile High against Colorado is going to be challenging. The last time these two met was in 2009 when the Aggies fell flat in Boulder late, accepting a 35-34 loss.

Can they get off to the right start with their regular-season slate?

Earlier today, we gave you a look at Colorado as a whole, followed by Buffalo players on both sides of the ball that all fans should keep a close eye on.

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when A&M heads out west to Denver against Colorado.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

The Buffaloes really struggled in their Alamo Bowl loss to the Texas Longhorns last season, though it was not entirely indicative of their talent overall. Moreover, the trip to Denver, thanks in part to the elevation, will be a difficult one for the Aggies. That said, Jimbo Fisher's team will be the most talented team on the field here. Aggies win going away after a tough first half of play, moving to 2-0 on the year.

Texas A&M 41, Colorado 24

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

This is going to be a telling game under center. The Buffaloes are returning nine starters, and 10 total players with starts in 2020. The defense will be a year older, looking to allow less than 400 yards of offense on the day.

The real test will come at the wide receiver position. Christian Gonzalez was vastly underrated in his first season at cornerback, shutting down Pac 12 receivers every Saturday. A&M will need to see if Chase Lane, Demond Demas, Caleb Chapman or another name can become the next leading target.

The Aggies win, but not as high as fans want. Neutral sites and A&M go together like peanut butter and vinegar: it gets you by, but it'll never go down easy.

Texas A&M 31, Colorado 17

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

The biggest question mark for the Buffaloes in 2021 is at quarterback. Sam Noyer has transferred to Oregon State, and it looks like the signal-calling duties may fall on freshman Brendon Lewis, who led the team to three touchdowns in the Alamo Bowl. Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout will be in the mix at quarterback and will add some experience in the room.

The game is technically a neutral site, but proximity to the Colorado campus should still make it feel like a road game. Questions on offense for the Buffs and the experience of the Aggies defense should make this one tilt towards an A&M road win.

Texas A&M 30 Colorado 13

