Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas A&M Vs Kent State

The Texas A&M Aggies kick off their 2021 regular season campaign against a dangerous Kent State Golden Flashes squad.

The Texas A&M Aggies have high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Their first test of the 2021 season will come in College Station on September 4, when the Kent State Golden Flashes come to Kyle Field.

Can they get off to the right start with their regular-season slate?

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field against Kent State

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Kent State is a dangerous opponent capable of scoring points in a hurry behind their star quarterback, Dustin Crum. Last season, they led the nation in scoring offense and were near the top in just about every major offensive category.

That said, after a too-close-for-comfort first quarter or so, the Aggies' talent should win out with Texas A&M coasting to a dominant win.

Texas A&M 48, Kent State 24

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

If you think that Haynes King or Zach Calzada is going to pull ahead in the race for QB1, think again. Both should see ample snaps and both should try to drive the offense for a record-setting day.

The real storyline to follow is who will emerge as WR1. The Aggies didn't have a pass-catcher with more than 570 yards last season, and most of those plays were dump passes to Ainias Smith.

Texas A&M wins big, but maybe it also wins by finding its new go-to receiver.

Texas A&M 45, Kent State 10

Timm Hamm - Columnist/Editor

Kent State’s strength is their offense. They return nine starters from a year ago, including quarterback Dustin Crum, who is looking to continue where he left off in 2020. That unit scored 199 points in four games before the cancelation of the remainder of their season. That said, the Golden Flashes defense allowed 152 points in those four games. Look for the Aggies offense to shine brightly against the lackluster Kent State defense.

Texas A&M 35, Kent State 10



