Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas A&M Vs. Mississippi State

The All Aggies staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the SEC West contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Texas A&M football program is looking to have one of its best seasons ever in 2021. The COVID-19 shortened 2020 saw them finish 9-1 in what some consider the most competitive conference in college football.

But they're not done yet. In 2021, they look to build off that success.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher's team is looking to be even better with an experienced defense and an offense that will give opponents a new look with a new starting quarterback.

The Aggies will get their first real test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their fifth game of 2020. Fortunately, this game is at Kyle Field, giving the Aggies home-field advantage.

In 2020, Mississippi State had a tough season, starting hot against the then-national champion LSU Tigers, before crumbling back to reality against Arkansas.

The Bulldogs can have success in 2021, they've got their work cut out for them after a disappointing 4-7 season last year.

MSU's offense is questionable at best. They labored to score any points during the season after the first game against LSU. During a four-game stretch that included Arkansas, Kentucky, A&M, and Alabama, the Bulldogs managed just 30 points total.

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State on October 2, 2021, at Kyle Field.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas A&M will be looking to move to 2-0 in the SEC, and get in a position to challenge for the SEC West. I expect Jimbo Fisher to have his team ready to play and to handle the Bulldogs with relative ease.

Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 21

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

With a full offseason to learn the system, Mike Leach should have the Bulldogs offense looking more like he’s expected in Year 1. Will Rodgers seems to be more equipped to run the offense and the line is quite stable.

The question is defense. Mississippi State is returning nine defensive starters, but they ranked 13th overall in 2020. There hasn’t been an improvement on the run defense and the secondary may have a bright spot or two.

Fisher likely trusts the ground game in this one since all sights will be on Alabama. The Aggies allow a season-high in points, but they also score the most on the year.

Texas A&M 45, Mississippi State 30

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This game will be telling for the Texas A&M. They should win. But the way in which they win will say much about who the Aggies are.

If they barely win in a low-scoring game, it could be a bad sign about the direction of this team. If they blow out the Bulldogs, it could mean they're ready to take on the elites of the SEC.

That said, look for a blowout.

Texas A&M 44, Mississippi State 10

