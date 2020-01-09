What Does Mike Leach Hiring Mean for Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Southeastern Conference is known for the high profile coaches that lead programs to championships every year. With names like Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and Ed Orgeron finding success, the SEC is a frequent watering hole for top-notch talent at the helm.

Ole Miss perhaps brought in the surprise hire of the offseason with the addition of Lane Kiffin. The long-time coach made stops at Tennessee and USC before taking a step back and learning under Saban in Tuscaloosa, helping the Crimson Tide to another title in 2015.

After three successful seasons at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin will return to the SEC in his second stint as a head coach. With Ole Miss looking to rebuild, the Rebels could become one of the hottest teams in recruiting under one of College Football's more innovative offensive minds.

Well, that is if Mike Leach doesn't beat him to the punch in the "Magnolia State" recruiting trail.

According to multiple sources on Thursday, the former Washington State head coach was expected to be named the head coach for the Bulldogs following an interview earlier this week. State's social media account verified the hiring later that afternoon.

Leach will bring his air-raid offense to the SEC after finding success out west in the Pac 12. Known for his high-passing style and limited rushing attack, the long-time head coach should find success with young quarterback Garrett Shrader at the helm.

So, in reality, what does this mean for Texas A & M?

While the hiring of Leach should bring promise to the fans of Starkville, it shouldn't change the trajectory of the program for the short term. State will need to replace the production of running back Kylin Hill, who declared for 2020 NFL Draft last month before the Music City Bowl.

The Bulldogs ranked 74th in total scoring, 12 spots lower than the Aggies last season. A & M will also return a veteran roster on offense, losing only Colton Prater, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rodgers to graduation or the NFL Draft. Although the wide receiver corps took a hit, Jhamon Ausbon, Ainias Smith and five-star recruit Demond Demas should take control.

Should A & M be able to add the likes of five-star running back Zach Evans, the Aggies offensive could be trending in the right direction. Although the team will only have a single season to rebound before starting fresh, the mix of veteran talent and rising stars should keep A & M afloat for another season in SEC play.

Perhaps the 2021 season could provide a new-found respect for the passing game, but A & M should still be considered a favorite over Leach's new team. Despite the love the veteran coach as received over the years, it just seems unlikely he'll make enough of an impact to contend in his first season.