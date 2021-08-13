Where Do The Aggies Fall In SI's Preseason College Football Rankings?

SI's Pat Forde releases his preseason college football rankings and the Aggies placement might surprise some

If you like change and uncertainty, then college football preseason and regular season rankings are for you.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde released his Preseason College Football Rankings and there are surprises at the top and near the bottom.

In 2020 A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 nationally, which left them on the outside looking in at the college football playoff bracket. But many think the Aggies showed enough to have been included in that bracket, especially over a team like Notre Dame, who was No. 4.

After winning their last eight games and the last six by double digits, the Aggies went on to win the Orange Bowl by double digits over an overmatched North Carolina team that was ranked No. 14.

So where does Forde think the Aggies should start in 2021?

10. Texas A&M

The Aggies’ progression into national contenders gets a boost from a flush cast of runners and receivers and a schedule that is soft in non-conference and cross-divisional SEC play. Isaiah Spiller, a 1,000-yard rusher and capable receiver, is joined by every top pass-catcher from last year’s 9–1 team. The questions are offensive line and quarterback, where either Hayes King or Zach Calzada steps in as a talented but inexperienced replacement for Kellen Mond. A Mike Elko defense that held its final five opponents to 14 points per game returns most of its key pieces. The SEC East opponents are South Carolina and Missouri, and the non-conference slate is Kent State, Colorado, New Mexico, and Prairie View A&M. Opponents in the SI Top 25: Alabama (Oct. 9), LSU (Nov. 27).

The questions Forde has at offensive line and quarterback are valid. But based on what we hear from the coaching staff and current players, there should be very little, if any drop-off from players who have moved on.

Calzada and King are inexperienced, but all indications are that both are capable of running the offense.

The offensive line returns only one of four starters from last season, but that one, Kenyon Green, is arguably the best offensive tackle in the SEC. Joining Green for 2021 to anchor the offensive line is Tennessee transfer, Jahmir Johnson. Johnson saw SEC action the last two years and should assist Green in protecting the young quarterbacks.

A&M has something to prove in 2021, to themselves and to the nation. They're not going away anytime soon, and they should be a force to reckon with in the SEC and nationally.

