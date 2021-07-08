2021 A&M Player Profile: Where Does Elijah Jeudy Fit In The Aggies' Defense?

Is Elijah Jeudy an edge defender or can he be something bigger for the Aggies?

Elijah Jeudy was considered as an edge defender coming out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when he weighed just 246 pounds. Now, Jeudy is listed at 275 pounds on the Aggies' 2021 roster and essentially played a strong side end position in A&M's spring game.

Will Jeudy stay on the edge or play a bigger position that demands more size?

Jeudy had 51 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble in his junior season of 2019. But Jeudy weighed just 212 pounds at the opening in the spring of 2019 and the Aggies recruited him as a combination linebacker with a keen ability to rush the passer.

He was ranked the ninth-best player in the Aggies' 2021 recruiting class.

During spring ball, because of a gain of over 60 pounds in two years, he played the strong side as opposed to the edge position he was recruited for and had one tackle playing on the white team.

He did not play football during his senior season so spring ball was his first action in two years, but Jeudy's ability to gain weight gives him the versatility to play multiple spots.

That's a good quality to have on a defensive line where the Aggies have several players who can swing between two positions

Jeudy is much bigger than he was when he was recruited and he's trying to adapt to a new set of responsibilities in addition to a much bigger body.

Moving forward in 2021, it will be interesting to see what direction the strength and conditioning program takes him, and what his role with A&M will be going forward.

