With Texas Among Potential Landing Spots for Noah Thomas, Aggies May Get Burned Further
When Noah Thomas announced his intended departure from Texas A&M, it felt less like a betrayal and more like a harsh reminder of college football’s transactional nature.
That was, of course, until the receiver's potential destinations became clearer.
According to On3, Texas is firmly in the mix alongside Miami and Georgia as potential landing spots for Thomas. While a large part of his decision is already fairly clear — NIL funds and potential brand deals at three of the most prominent programs is certainly a pull — it seems as if the Aggies are set to be burned even more.
The Aggies are set to bring three key receivers via the transfer portal to pair with Marcel Reed in Year 2 of Mike Elko's tenure, but while Thomas was still likely to be their top option, it seems like the receiver is looking for a place to be himself.
One free of competition.
The Longhorns will undoubtedly make a push for Thomas, just as they’ve done with other high-profile portal entries, and it seems they have a decent deal to offer.
Why? Thomas would become a top target and get the exposure of a program riddled with buzz from its recent success and recognizable brand. Plus, he'd jump right into national title contention.
For Texas A&M fans, the sting of his departure still lingers, however. Thomas was one of the Aggies' premiere talents and was thought to be among their top leaders, but no longer. Mike Elko and Co. are committed to culture, and if a player wants out, that's how it's likely to play out.
If Thomas does end up in Austin, it’ll add a layer of drama to next year’s Lone Star Showdown. For now, though, all that's known is this: Thomas is leaving College Station, and Texas is watching closely.
Whether he wears Burnt Orange next fall is up to him. That doesn't certainly doesn't ease the wound.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Which Texas A&M Aggies Were Named to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games?
Former Texas A&M Star Edgerrin Cooper Reaches Major Feat for Packers
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career
A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Myles Garrett's Football Career
Ex Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Gives Hook'em Horns Signal at Peach Bowl