Buzz Williams Previews Texas A&M Aggies Conference Test vs. South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off of a win over the Oklahoma Sooners, but Williams believes that the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks will be a different kind of opposition than what the team saw Tuesday night.

Jan 28, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Sooners 75-68. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Reed Arena was quite a jovial joint Tuesday night after the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies took down the Oklahoma Sooners for a season sweep in a 75-68 victory.

The Aggies struggled beyond the arc with their three-point shots, but their performance shooting free throws would be considered by most as the best they have done this season, with 82 percent.

With the victory in the past now, the boys will now turn their attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for a conference showdown in Columbia, a showdown that head coach Buzz Williams believes could require a different mindset, despite the Aggies boasting a better record than the Gamecocks and South Carolina being winless in conference play so far this year.

Wade Taylor I
Jan 28, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (15) during the first halfh at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Sooners 75-68. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"We were distinctively better today during shoot around, and that will be important because it's all new," Williams said. "We haven't played a team that requires the attention that these guys do."

Williams also highlighted South Carolina's tendencies of offensive rebounding and free throw attempts, two things that the Aggies excelled at during their win over Oklahoma Tuesday night.

"When you study them analytically and how they're scoring, their offensive rebounding percentage, their free throw attempt rate, it requires some adjustments," said Williams. "It's only a one game deal, but I do think our plan as of right now is right, but it's unique in regard to what we've been doing, but we have been accountable for it thus far."

The Gamecocks and Aggies will tip off from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia at 7:30 p.m.

AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

