Buzz Williams Previews Texas A&M Aggies Conference Test vs. South Carolina
Reed Arena was quite a jovial joint Tuesday night after the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies took down the Oklahoma Sooners for a season sweep in a 75-68 victory.
The Aggies struggled beyond the arc with their three-point shots, but their performance shooting free throws would be considered by most as the best they have done this season, with 82 percent.
With the victory in the past now, the boys will now turn their attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for a conference showdown in Columbia, a showdown that head coach Buzz Williams believes could require a different mindset, despite the Aggies boasting a better record than the Gamecocks and South Carolina being winless in conference play so far this year.
"We were distinctively better today during shoot around, and that will be important because it's all new," Williams said. "We haven't played a team that requires the attention that these guys do."
Williams also highlighted South Carolina's tendencies of offensive rebounding and free throw attempts, two things that the Aggies excelled at during their win over Oklahoma Tuesday night.
"When you study them analytically and how they're scoring, their offensive rebounding percentage, their free throw attempt rate, it requires some adjustments," said Williams. "It's only a one game deal, but I do think our plan as of right now is right, but it's unique in regard to what we've been doing, but we have been accountable for it thus far."
The Gamecocks and Aggies will tip off from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia at 7:30 p.m.
