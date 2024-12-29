Wade Taylor Moves Closer To Record, Aggies Down Abilene Christian Wildcats 92-54
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continued to stay undefeated at home Saturday afternoon, blowing out the Abilene Christian Wildcats 92-54 at Reed Arena in College Station, extending their winning streak to seven.
The Aggies hit the ground running to start the game, scoring nine points before the Wildcats even put one ball in the basket. The Aggies led 48-29 at halftime and continued the dominance throughout the game, never trailing once.
The Aggie defense was also a force in the game, not allowing another ACU basket in the final 5:24 of the game.
Star guard Wade Taylor IV led the way scoring-wise for the Aggies, with his 15 points drawing him closer to the all-time Texas A&M men's basketball scoring record currently held by Bernard King.
Guard C.J. Wilcher added 14 points of his own, and Zhuric Phelps and Andersson Garcia each added 12 points.
The Maroon and White went 31-for-53 from the field, a 58.5% field goal percentage, which included 40% from beyond the arc, and 73.3% from the free throw line.
The Aggies lead the Wildcats in about every category possible during the huge win, bringing them to 11-2 overall on the season.
Buzz Williams and his men will get a well-deserved week off as they prepare for the first SEC game of the season on January 4 at Reed Arena against the Texas Longhorns.
Because who else would they want to start their conference play against?
