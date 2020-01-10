Preview: Texas A&M Takes Road Trip to The Music City

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M found a way to pick up their first conference win against Ole Miss. Down by 10 points at halftime, the Aggies rallied back thanks to excellent defense and quality to shoot to grab the 57-47 victory.

Now, A & M (7-6, 1-1 SEC) will head back on the road to face Vanderbilt as their third SEC game this season. The Commodores will play host at the historic Memorial Gymnasium for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.

A & M has found greater success over the past several games due to their defensive play. Led by senior Josh Nebo, the Aggies are allowing 60 points or less in four of their last five contests. Nebo currently leads the team with 11.8 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Commodores 8-6, 0-1 SEC) enters the game following an 83-79 defeat at No. 5 Auburn on Wednesday. With a late surge coming from the offense, including freshman Scottie Pippen Jr.'s success over the past several games, Vanderbilt has looked the part of the quality team this season in dosages.

The Commodores’ offense is led by Aaron Nesmith, who is averaging 23.0 points, and Saben Lee, who is second on the team at 16.6 points per game. Pippen Jr. currently third on the team in points (10.8) and minutes (29.4).

Saturday’s matchup will be the 14th meeting between A & M and Vanderbilt in program history. Currently, the Commodores lead the series all-time, 8-5. Texas A & M is on a three-game win streak in the series with the last meeting coming at last year’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Aggies claimed a 69-52 victory behind Flagg’s 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.