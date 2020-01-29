A&M's Chandler Did Not Travel In Victory Against Tennessee

COLLEGE STATION - Being short-handed in basketball is tough. When a player's actions make you that way, that's one rough pill to swallow.

Texas A & M's Men's Basketball was able to secure a 63-58 victory against Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday night. They would do so without two players critical to the bench.

Guard Jay Jay Chandler and Mark French would not travel with the team due to multiple reasons. French, a senior who was recently placed on scholarship by Buzz Williams, was dealing with an undisclosed injury. Williams did not set a timetable on his potential return.

As for Chandler, he would remain in College Station by coach's choice. Following the victory, Williams explained his decision on why to leave one of his top scorers home in a crucial conference game.

"I made the decision Jay Jay was not going to make the trip and French is struggling with an injury and I'm not sure when he will be back," Williams said.

Chandler was ejected in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. During the second half, the junior would draw a technical foul after stepping on the head of Cowboys' Cameron McGriff. Following further review, the officials would rule it a flagrant two and automatic ejection.

Chandler released an apology to social media later that evening.

“I want to apologize to Cam McGriff, Oklahoma State, my coaches and teammates and the 12th Man for my actions in today’s game," Chandler tweeted. "I never meant any harm towards Cam and what happened doesn’t represent who I am or the program."

As the team's starting shooting guard, he currently is averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Williams has not reveled when Chandler could return to the court.

The Aggies will travel to Athens, Ga. for a Noon tipoff against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network.