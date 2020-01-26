A&M's Chandler Offers Apology Following Ejection

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M guard Jay Jay Chandler issued an apology following his ejection in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. During the second half, the junior would draw an offensive foul on Chandler McGriff.

When getting up, Chandler would step on McGriff's head. He was initially granted a technical foul, but it was upgraded to flagrant two and automatic ejection after video review.

“I want to apologize to Cam McGriff, Oklahoma State, my coaches and teammates and the 12th Man for my actions in today’s game," Chandler tweeted. "I never meant any harm towards Cam and what happened doesn’t represent who I am or the program."

Chandler has been one of the focal points of A & M's offense this season in the first year under first-year head coach Buzz Williams. As the team's starting shooting guard, he currently is averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Prior to his ejection, Chandler has scored seven points, making 37.5% of his field goals. Williams said after the game that he did not see the play but later was told by officials what had occurred. No further penalty is expected to pursue.

"I didn't but I asked the lead official what happened,” Williams said following the 73-62 loss. “I asked him what am I supposed to say to the media because you got to look at it on the monitor and I didn't see it. He said that (Chandler) stepped on his head which is a Flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection. I did not see it nor have I seen it but my question to him was does that lead to something else, he said no it was not a fight which leads to a suspension it was a flagrant 2 automatic ejection."

The Aggies will begin a two-game road trip against Tennessee and Georgia before returning to Reed Arena on February 4 to face Missouri.