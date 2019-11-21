Aggies Hold on to Victory against Troy, Finish Homestand 3-1

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M wanted to get back to the basics Wednesday night in front of the home crowd. Despite a small audience at Reed Arena, the game intensified, heading into the final minutes of the second half.

Nearly 30 minutes into the game, A & M walk-on senior Mark French would make a layup to make it 25-19 against Troy. From there, French found a rhythm and couldn't be contained the open paint.

The 5-foot-8 guard would shoot a career-best 12 points on his way to leading the Aggies to a close 56-52 victory over the Trojans. A & M closed out their homestand with a 3-1 record, proving the process is starting to come together under Williams' direction.

French started his night, missing a 3-pointer in the first half. Following a steal, he became the focal point of A & M's offense. With four minutes remaining, the senior would nail a 3-point shot to tie it up at 42. A Savion Flagg dunk off a tipped pass caused by the walk-on would give A & M their first lead of the night.

"I cheer for people who care," Williams said of French's night. "I particularly cheer harder for guys who care and maybe have some chip to prove they're better than the opinion of what people think."

French learned just before tip-off he would be making his second career start in favor of freshman guard Andre Gordon. Gordon would undergo X-rays following a foot injury suffered in practice Monday.

"He's (head coach Buzz Williams) kind of vague with it," French said of his first start of the season. "Whoever's turn it is, you have to go be productive and that's what I tried to do."

The Trojans (1-4) controlled the game early, closing out the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 25-17. During the stretch, A & M shot 1-for-9 from the field. It was a wake-up call to the first-year head coach that plans were going south and a switch needed to happen.

Williams kept his players on the baseline during the intermission, instead of in the locker room. It became the motivation the team would need for the second half.

The Aggies would rebound to shoot 32.1% from the field and 17.9% from behind the arc. The team would also set a season-high in 3-point attempts, shooting 28 times throughout the evening. The Trojans would finish 31.8% from the field and 23.3 from 3-point range, going 7-for-30.

"When coaches look that intense, you have no choice but to be the same way and allow it to rub off on you," Senior forward Josh Nebo said. "It lights a fire, and allows us to get a stop on defense and play harder.”

Everything would not be smooth to close out the night. With an eight-point lead and under a minute left, Troy would make things interesting on the court. The Trojans would nail back-to-back 3-pointers by Atakan Sahinkaya and Darian Adams to put them within three with 30 seconds on the clock.

Adams would lead all scorers with a career-high 20 points on the night. Sahinkaya would go 1-for-3 behind the arc and finish with nine total rebounds.

A Ty Gordon foul would lead to a free-throw by Jay Jay Chandler, sealing victory with under 10 seconds left. Nebo would continue to make his presence known, leading the team with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

As the Aggies walked off the court, Reed Arena would cheer for their hero. A common man who took the risk, French left Wednesday night to the echoing chants of "M-V-P" ringing throughout the rafters. It will be a night he soon won't forget.

He [Mark French] is a hard-playing kid, and any time you’re a hard-playing kid in a Buzz Williams system, you’re going to find a way to be successful," Troy coach Scott Cross said. "He hit some big shots for them. I’ve seen guys like him all the time in Coach Williams’ system be successful.

"He’s going to make the rest of the guys better.”

Texas A & M will travel for the first time this season to face Harvard in the Orlando Invitational on Thanksgiving day.