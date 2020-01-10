Aggies Walk-On Guard Earns Scholarship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Some players will head to bigger schools in order to prove a point. Mark French chose Texas A & M because of his education.

In the end, the senior guard for Texas A & M's basketball program will graduate as a full member of the team. According to a video tweeted out by A & M's coach Buzz Williams, French is now officially on scholarship.

French has become a focal point for the Aggies off the bench in 13 games. With the departure of TJ Starks, his role has expanded to more than just a rotational bench player. French has started in five games, including a victory over Troy last month.

The veteran guard has averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 assists per game this season. It's his vocal presence and leadership in the locker room that has made him a vital piece of the team. Williams spoke highly of French earlier this season, calling him an easy player to root for.

“French has been phenomenal with [Gordon] in that regard,” Williams said Thursday. “Like, otherworldly, in regards to how French has coached Dre with French knowing that the more Dre does better, the less French plays.”

French walked on to the squad under the direction of Bill Kennedy during the 2016-2017 season. The former A & M coach awarded the then-junior a scholarship towards the end of last season. When Williams was hired, French's scholarship was not renewed.

After watching his growth throughout the season, Williams elected to make sure French knew he was a part of the team. As he found out he'd earn a scholarship, French's teammates piled upon him to celebrate the news.

“This was NOT given, it was earned!” Williams tweeted.

The Aggies will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this Saturday, January 11, to take on Vanderbilt.