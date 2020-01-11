AggieMaven
Aggies Win on the Road Against Vanderbilt

Cole Thompson

NASHVILLE, Tenn - Texas A&M's Andre Gordon scored 15 points, including two 3-pointers in a 69-50 victory over Vanderbilt. The Aggies shot a season-high 53 percent from the open field. 

Vanderbilt (8-7, 0-2 SEC) would be on a disadvantage without the likes on top-scorer Aaron Nesmith, who was ruled out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his foot. The sophomore guard led the team and the conference, averaging 23 points per game. 

A&M started the game strong on a 7-0 run thanks to a three-pointer from Wendall Mitchell. That would be the only points for the senior, a career-low on the road. 

The Aggies (8-6, 2-1 SEC) would lead by as many as 31 with just over 10 minutes in the second half. Gordon and fellow freshman Emmanuel Miller would combine for 21 total points while Miller would score five points to begin play in the second. 

The Commodores would shot a season-low 30 percent from the court. Both teams would make five 3-pointers, but Vanderbilt would shoot 14 more times from behind the arc. Sophomore center Ejike Obinna would lead the Commodores with 12 points and seven rebounds. He would also score off four slam dunks. 

A&M was looking for a sincere victory under the Buzz Williams era. With a 19-point win at Memorial Gymnasium, the Aggies are improving by the day. With two players scoring in the double-digit mark, A&M continues to grow under the direction of their new coach. 

A&M will return to Reed Arena Tuesday, January 14, to face LSU for a 7 p.m. tipoff. 

Men's Basketball

