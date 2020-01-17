Behind Enemy Lines: A&M vs. South Carolina Preview with Gamecocks Digest

COLLEGE STATION - Perhaps Buzz Williams will have Texas A & M trending in the right direction sooner than later. Following an overtime loss to LSU, the Aggies Men's Basketball team has taken the proper steps into turning things around.

The team scored a season-high 85 points against the Tigers, leading to a 43% shooting from behind the 3-point line. Both Andre Gordon and Josh Nebo continue to blossom in their roles while the offensive production has rapidly improved.

The Aggies (8-7, 2-2 SEC) will have a chance to return glory this weekend against South Carolina. Fresh of their buzzer-beating victory against No.10 Kentucky, the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 SEC) could be trending in the right direction for the remainder of conference.

To give us a better look at the Gamecocks season, AggieMaven reached out to Chaunte'l Powell, reporter for GamecocksDigest, for her thoughts on Saturday's matchup. Make sure to follow Powell and GD for all the latest news surrounding everything in Columbia.

AggieMaven: Frank Martin’s squad is just three years removed from a Final Four appearance. What has been the overall feel this season with the start of conference play?

Powell: This team is trying to find its identity and may be turning the corner. After the disappointing loss to Stetson right before conference play, Frank Martin said there were too many guys hiding, afraid of receiving criticism. After the Kentucky game he said Jermaine Cousinard is becoming the heartbeat of the team and they're finding "courage."

AggieMaven: A victory over Kentucky could be just the kick this Gamecock team needs. What were some ways the team was able to contain Kentucky’s usual sharp shooting offense?

Powell: Rebounding. Towards the end of the game Kentucky had a few one and done possessions thanks to the Gamecocks crashing the glass and taking advantage of Wildcat shots not falling.

Aggie Maven: Both AJ Lawson and Jermain Cousand are averaging over 22 minutes per game and lead the team in scoring. What has been their chemistry to be effective behind the arc?

Powell: Being aggressive. Martin said after Stetson that his team had a tendency to let the game control them instead of the other way around. Getting out and trying to control the flow of the game from the jump while staying in the offense will be key moving forward.

AggieMaven: Who is one player from A & M's side that could disrupt the Gamecocks plan on Saturday at Reed Arena?

Powell: Emmanuel Miller by far. If he can get Maik Kotsar in foul trouble early. Gamecocks will still have the athletic Keyshawn Bryant, who is finding his way, but it would be a huge blow to lose Kotsar.

AggieMaven: Prediction and Final score?



Powell: It's close, but let's keep the hot hand going with Martin's squad. Credit to A & M but the Gamecocks are playing strong right now. South Carolina moves to .500 with a 79-75 victory on the road.