Behind Enemy Lines: A Preview With AllGators

COLLEGE STATION — Well, for one team, this could be it.

Texas A & M Men's Basketball will hope to their NIT trip alive heading back to Reed Arena. After picking up must-need victory against Missouri, Frank Martin's South Carolina roster was too much to handle.

As for Florida, their tournament dreams hang by a threat. Sure, while the life under Mike White has been far from a dream wedding, the Gators at least has been in their favor — going to three of the last four big dances. In the fifth year under White, perhaps he begin to feel the pressure of the program and enter 2021 on the hot seat.

One team is playing for trip to New York while the other has Final Four thoughts still on their minds. Either way, a loss for either squad certainly puts pressure on both Williams and White to succeed. A loss for one could mean the end of a season while the other could begin to hear fans begging for a replacement on the sideline.

AllAggies, as part of Sports Illustrated, reached out to Graham Marsh, basketball beat writer at AllGators for his thoughts on Wednesday's game. Make sure to follow Marsh and SIAllGators on social media.

AllAggies: What are your overall thoughts on the Gators season entering the second half of SEC play under Mike White?

Graham Marsh: The season is getting more and more dire as more games get played in conference. Florida is simply not even close to as good as it should be at this point in the season with this much talent. As good as the league is this year, being just above .500 is not at all where UF wanted, or expected to be.

AllAggies:The Gators are coming off a tough loss to Mississippi on the road. Outside of another monster game from Briean Tyree, what went wrong?

Marsh: The season is getting more and more dire as more games get played in conference. Florida is simply not even close to as good as it should be at this point in the season with this much talent. As good as the league is this year, being just above .500 is not at all where UF wanted, or expected to be.

AllAggies: Keyonte Johnson seems to be the consistent option on offense this season. What have you noticed about him, specifically inside the paint?

Marsh: When Keyontae Johnson is locked in and engaged, he’s the best player on the team on both ends of the floor. Sometimes he lacks focus and gets into weird funks but nobody is more “on” than Johnson when they get hot. Inside the paint what I notice most is his versatility. He has the speed to blow by you, the strength to pound you and the touch to finish.

Physically, all of the tools are there for him. Lately, he has been sharper mentally and that is why he has been the go-to guy.

AllAggies: Texas A & M will be a team on the rise down the line, but what have you seen from the Aggies that Buzz Williams can build off in the future?

Marsh: Buzz Williams’ group just plays hard, all the time. The same cannot be said about White’s group. Williams has always been animated and always shown plenty of emotion throughout his career. His teams have taken that same attitude. White can appear apathetic at times and Florida takes after that far too often.

For Texas A & M, Williams is building a culture there right now that guys want to be a part of. High school kids going to college feed off high energy coaches and players, the Aggies are building that now.

AllAggies: Defensively, how do the Gators contain Josh Nebo?

Marsh: If I’m Mike White, the guy I’m most afraid of heading into this one is Josh Nebo. Freshman guard Scottie Lewis is an NBA-ready defender right now, but no big man that wears orange and blue can say the same. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida’s best big man, also is notorious for getting in foul trouble early. A dynamic guy like Nebo could force that and make the Gators rely on backups Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh to try to slow him down.

AllAggies: Final score?

Marsh: I like the Aggies in this one, 88-80. Assuming Nbhard can play, UF has looked much better offensively as of late. However, I question the effort the defense will show if TAMU gets on a good run early and the crowd gets into it. Florida has struggled heavily on the road this year, currently sitting on an embarrassing 2-5 record away from the O’Connell Center.