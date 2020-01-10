Behind Enemy Lines: A Preview With Vanderbilt Maven

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Texas A & M will take on Vanderbilt this upcoming weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Home to Memorial Stadium and the city of music, the Commodores and Aggies both will be hoping to write a better tune for the season.

There have been glimpses of greatness for A & M (7-6, 1-1 SEC) under the direction of first-year coach Buzz Williams. Josh Nebo has been the team's top weapon over the past two games while the unit has won four of their last five contests, including an upset over Oregon State.

As for Vanderbilt, (8-6, 0-1 SEC), perhaps they are one of the more frustrating teams in the conference. Earlier this week against Auburn, the team nearly completed the comeback on the road thanks to strong play from Aaron Nesmith. There have also been games against Liberty and Loyola Chicago, where the offense was stalled.

To gain a broader knowledge of the game ahead, AggieMaven recached out to Greg Arias, senior writer for VanderbiltMaven to get their perspective on Saturday's matchup.

Aggie Maven: The Commodores have seen an up and down season. With struggle wins against Texas A & M CC and Davidson, what has the word around campus been?

Arias: It's a mixed bag depending on who you talk to, but most everyone feels this team is improving and after coming close to upsetting Auburn last night at Auburn you can see why they might feel that way.

Personally, I see this team as having the ability to play good basketball and to have a chance to win a few in the conference this season, but they have a glaring weakness inside where there is no real presence around the rim. That's what will ultimately hold them back this season.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Aggie Maven: Aaron Nesmith is averaging 23 ppg and leads Vanderbilt in points and minutes. How have you seen his progression from his freshman to sophomore year?

Arias: Nesmith came in with the reputation as a scorer, but like a lot of freshmen, he struggled with that last season under former head coach Bryce Drew. I feel like having Jerry Stackhouse and his NBA style has helped Aaron the most of anyone on this team- Saben Lee too, but not to the same level- as he seems more comfortable with what he is being asked to do and he has some autonomy at times to create his own shots because he has that ability.

Aggie Maven: Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Hall of Fame guard Scotty Pippen, has seen limited production in a minor role. Averaging 32 minutes per game, what do you think of his role moving into SEC play?

Arias: He was dynamite last night- Wednesday- at Auburn. In 32 minutes, he did not have a single turnover as the predominant ball-hander during the majority of his minutes. He didn't score but 4 points but was invaluable in how he handled the ball.

He's not his dad, probably never will be but he is a smart, reliable, strong kid who plays good defense and seems to handle pressure well. As far as the conference portion of the schedule, I don't see much changing for him. He will hold the same role, but he needs to improve his speed because at times so far he has been caught flat-footed defensively and hasn't been fast enough to recover. He can be beaten off the dribble, especially by stronger guys who have a quick first step.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Aggie Maven: Who is one A & M player you will have to keep an eye on heading into Saturday’s matchup?

Arias: It has to be Josh Nebo. He's second in minutes per game and leads them in scoring, rebounds, and blocked shots. I have to admit I haven't seen much of the Aggies so far this season, but he seems to have a complete game and the ability to play around the basket, which is something the Commodores struggle with.

Also, with his size at 6'9" 245, Nebo is precisely the type of player that SMU, Loyola-Chicago, and Davidson had that gave Vanderbilt fits.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Aggie Maven: Prediction and Final Score?

Arias: You would have to ask this. It's tough to project which Vanderbilt team shows up because they are capable of going to Auburn and having a potential shot to tie in the final:11 seconds. Then they are capable of being just terrible and go long stretches like the one at the end of the SMU game where they didn't score a field goal in the last 9:39 of the second half and lost a 15 point lead in the last six minutes.

I'll say this, Memorial Gym, because of its unusual configuration, is a tough place to play and sometimes teams who have never been there before struggle with it. I think this will be a game played in the low to mid 70's and if A & M can adjust to the shooting backdrop, then with Nebo and an inside game, they certainly have a chance to get a win, especially if the bad Commodores team shows up.

If the team we saw against Auburn plays here Saturday, then the Commodores probably win.