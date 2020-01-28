Behind Enemy Lines: A Sit Down with Vols Country

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, as part of a two-game road trip to take on the Volunteers. Both schools enter Tuesday coming off a loss in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge Tournament.

The Aggies (9-9, 3-3 SEC) could need this win to stay alive for postseason play. Buzz Williams' offensive-driven style of play has become relevant, but defensive play has struggled in the past few games. After a close victory against Missouri, the A & M allowed Oklahoma State to shoot 55% from the field and pick up a 73-62 win.

The Vols (12-7, 4-2 SEC) made things interesting away from Knoxville. Yves Pon would drain back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Volunteers (12-7) on a 14-2 run for a 20-13 lead. In the end, a strong second half from Kansas ultimately led to 74-68 victory in favor of the Jayhawks.

Both schools could use a victory to help make their case for the NCAA tournament later this year. For help on an in-depth look at Tennessee's season, All Aggies reached out to Cory Sanning, lead writer for Volunteer Country, for a stronger perspective on what to expect Tuesday evening. Make sure to check out all of Vols Country's work and follow them on Twitter.

AllAggies: What is the overall feel from Rick Barnes squad heading into the midseason mark?

Sanning: While it certainly isn’t that of recent years, Saturday’s performance against Kansas gave plenty of reason to restore hope in this unit. Jordan Bowden appears to have found the confidence, John Fulkerson is playing at a high level and the youth continues to mesh more and more each game.

There is definitely a feeling of cautious optimism in Knoxville right now.

AllAggies: A close loss to Kansas should provide promise, but what went wrong in the closing minutes down at Allen Fieldhouse?

Sanning: Simply, the Vols were just unable to overcome Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, particularly the latter inside the paint. The Jayhawks’ late-game free-throw shooting didn’t help matters, but overall, the talent deficit between the two teams was far too wide for Tennessee to overcome on the road.

AllAggies: Yves Pon has been one of the consistent players out in Knoxville. What have you seen from the junior Frenchman that makes him dangerous around the inner rim?

Sanning: His size and strength have stuck out from the get-go. Like Admiral Schofield, Pons is built like a bodybuilder and knows how to use his strength to his advantage. He’s also learning to fine-tune his offensive game, and Saturday’s career outing could become a regular occurrence if his shot remains consistent. That is yet to be seen, however.

AllAggies: John Fulkerson leads the team in rebounds, an area of struggle for TAMU over the past several games. What do you think the Aggies will need to do to box him out?

Sanning: I wouldn’t say they need to double him on boards on each possession, but an occasional additional body and some physicality may go a long way. The only problem with that is that Fulkerson thrives under those conditions. It’s a toss-up, but you have to rough him up a bit and pray that he doesn’t respond.

AllAggies: Who is one Texas A & M player that can make a difference in the game?

Sanning: I think the easy answer is Josh Nebo, but if the Aggies can get decent contributions from Wendell Mitchell and Jay Jay Chandler on the perimeter. It could make for a long afternoon on Tennessee’s young backcourt that includes freshmen Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.