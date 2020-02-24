Five Aggies Reach Double-Digit Mark In Victory Over Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION — Buzz Williams can smile as he looks back on his first season with Texas A & M. Known for his ability to transform the culture of a club, the Aggies are finally putting together a season worth talking about in a positive light.

A & M currently resides on a three-game win streak, their longest under the Williams' era following a victory over Mississippi State. Offensive production reached a season-high with the team shooting 59.6% and three-point shooting skyrocketing to 52.9%.

Saturday's victory over the Bulldogs also set new records to build off heading into the final four games of the season. The team shot season-highs on all areas of the court, including a new record of 87 points scored. The shooting percentage was one that should stick out as it's been the team's highest since 2017.

“I thought we did a good job taking shots,” Williams said. “Obviously, it looks better when the ball goes in. Our guys have been very receptive to having a low percentage of bad shots. I think we’ve become more accustomed to shooting the types of shots that fit what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Perhaps the biggest takeaway would come from those on the court. While Josh Nebo has been the consistent juggernaut around the rim, team-building was a notion Williams wanted to see build before the season's end. With five players reaching double-digits in points for the first time all season, one could say that mission is close to being accomplished.

Nebo led the way with 21 points while also tacking on two blocks and two steals. Wendell Mitchell would score all 20 of his points in the second half while Quenton Jackson, who shined against Alabama, added 18 more. Savion Flagg would nab 15 points and Emanuel Miller would be "Mr.Consistent", scoring 10 while grabbing three rebounds and three assists.

“We’re just figuring out everything. Everything is coming together,” Mitchell said, following the 87-75 victory. “We’re understanding each other. We’re understanding that when we get the ball to Nebo and Eman [Miller] it makes the game a lot easier to draw double teams and push teams in rotations.”

For the first time in SEC play, the Aggies found themselves outside the cellar in one category. Although A & M will have work to do, Williams can take solace knowing the 69% free throw percentage ranks 12th amongst all 14 teams. In the past two games, the Aggies have averaged an 83.3% success rate at the line.

Perhaps Saturday's showcase could be a fluke. It could also be the start to Williams' first-year building blocks finally being cemented. Either way, the Aggies could use that sharp-shooting ability as the team prepares for Top 25 matchups against Kentucky and Auburn in the final days of the season.

“It’s nice to see us finding our rhythm offensively in a year where we’ve struggled to score,” Nebo said. “It’s nice to see all the guys are finding their shots and seeing the ball go through the hoop again.”

The Aggies will return to Reed Arena's court to face John Calipari's No.8 Wildcats Tuesday for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.