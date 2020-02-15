For Texas A&M, Stopping Anthony Edwards Would be Lovely

COLLEGE STATION — Whiles couples cuddled and said sweet tender words to another, Texas A & M prepped for their own sweets off the board. With seven games left in the season, Buzz Williams' squad is about improving for the season and showing growth on the court.

Perhaps the best way to improve on that mark is by stopping Georgia's Anthony Edwards. After all, he's been shooting nothing but sweet all season long.

“He knows his sweet spots on the court,” A & M guard Jay Jay Chandler said of Edwards shooting ability. “Then when everyone is (keying) on him, he gets his teammates involved, and they also help him find his sweet spots. He’s very smooth, and he does a little rocking to get into his shots.”

The Aggies (11-12, 5-6 SEC) will return to Reed Arena for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday afternoon against the Bulldogs (12-12, 2-9 SEC) and their star guard. The potential No.1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft currently is on a tear through the conference. In his first season, the Atlanta native is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

A & M currently is sitting on a two-game losing streak — their longest since January following a 78-61 loss to Florida. The Aggies started keen on Wednesday night, heading into halftime down by three. Poor shooting and horrendous defense ultimately led to a 23-point season-high lead for Mike White's squad this season.

"This next game coming up is a really huge game for us to get back to .500," A & M leading scorer Josh Nebo said. "It's just to get back on track. We lost the past two games, so every game is important — especially against Georgia being the second time playing them."

The first go-around had A & M feeling confident. Down by three heading into halftime in Athens, Ga., Edwards had been contained to eight points. Once the second half began, so did the Bulldogs reign.

Edwards would finish with his second consecutive double-double — scoring 29 points while capturing a career-high 15 rebounds. The Aggies would leave the court with a 63-48 loss, snapping a three-game road winning streak.

"Edwards ended up getting hot," Chandler recalled Thursday afternoon. "Once he got in a groove, all the other players just started picking up and going off the energy he kept bringing.

"Everyone's got to do their job so we can end up getting this win."

Containing one of the nation's top players will be a tall task for A & M at home. Even in losses, Edwards continues to be the shining light on the court. With 29 points against the Aggies, 32 against Florida and 23 against Missouri, weaker defenses have struggled to win battles one-on-one.

Georgia is currently is on a three-game losing streak after a downfall to South Carolina and an overtime loss to Alabama. During that span, the former No.1 recruit tallied 30 combined points. For the Aggies, putting Edwards in an uncomfortable position will be a make-or-break reason for his success.

“How can the guy on the ball make him uncomfortable enough that he’s going in the direction of one of the two (defenders) in the gap?” First-year A & M coach said on Saturday's game plan. “Now that gap pressure, and because he’s uncomfortable with the ball pressure to some degree, makes him have to give it up.

"We did none of what I just said at Georgia, but I think that would be the best approach."

Although never an NBA coach, Williams has been surrounded by NBA talent. In his matter, it's not a matter of if Edwards will be drafted but rather how long he'll wait for Adam Silver to call his name.

Considered on lottery pick by multiple media outlets, Williams is confident come this summer, the freshman Bulldog will be sharp-shooting for another team next season.

"He's a top-three pick," Williams said. "And we did not handle him at all well (at Georgia). "