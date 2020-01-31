Former Texas A&M Standout Named to NBA All-Star Roster

COLLEGE STATION - Former Texas A & M basketball star and current Milwaukee Bucks forward Kris Middleton was named to the 2020 NBA All-Star roster. The former Aggie will serve as a reverse player for the Eastern Conference.

Entering his ninth season in the league, Middleton, 30, will make his second all-star appearance. He was named a reserve last season, helping the Bucks pick up the top seed in the Eastern Conference for a postseason run.

"Being an all-star last year was a huge goal of mine, so you never want to take a step back," Middleton said during an interview on TNT Thursday night revealing the reserves. "I thought if I didn’t have a great year, if I wasn’t an all-star, I might have taken a step back. This year, I just wanted to find ways to get better with myself individually and through the team and it’s been working out so far.”

Middleton built off his stellar season from 2019. Heading into the break, the Aggie alum has averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game Middleton is also shooting 50.3% from the field, 43.2% on three-pointers and 90.0% at the free-throw line.

"I think he absolutely deserves to be an all-star," Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said of Middleton on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez. "It’s not even a question.”

The Bucks will feature two players in the game as current league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will serve as one of the two all-star captains with Lakers' LeBron James. Last season, Antetokounmpo selected Middleton as his first player among the reserves.

“I won’t lie, I’d be pretty upset if my teammate doesn’t pick me first," Middleton said during the same interview. "I mean, we’re loyal guys up here, so I don’t expect anything different from Giannis right now.”

Among the Eastern Conference reserves, Middleton will join Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Either Antetokounmpo or James could draft all seven players following the selection of the starters.

A three-year starter for the Aggies during their time in the Big 12, Middleton averaged a career average of 43% from the field, 32% from the three-point range and 76% from the free-throw line.

Following his time in College Station, Middleton would be drafted 39th overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2012. He would play 27 games during his rookie season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. Middleton re-signed with the Bucks this offseason agreeing to a 5-year, $178M contract after spending the previous six seasons with the organization.

The NBA All-Stat Draft will take place Thursday, Feb.6. The All-Star Game will take place on Feb.16 at the United Center in Chicago.