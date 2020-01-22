AllAggies
Four-Star Guard Commits to Texas A&M

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - One thing is certain; Buzz Williams will change the culture of Texas A&M's Men's Basketball. Already revamping the style of play found in Reed Arena, it will be his recruiting that takes the Aggies to contention. 

On Tuesday, the Aggies added a weapon for the future. 

Four-star guard Jaxson Robinson officially announced his commitment to A&M via Twitter earlier this week. The 6-foot-5 forward out of Ada (Okla.) High School picked the Aggies over Arkansas, TCU and Oklahoma. Robinson visited College Station over the past weekend. 

Robinson currently ranks No. 34 overall and as the No. 4 shooting guard in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247 Sports rankings. The current junior is Texas A&M’s first recruit in the class. He will officially be able to sign his letter of intent in December. 

The Aggies currently could use Robinson's services with the soon-to-be departure of Savion Flagg. The junior currently is averaging 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. 

The Aggies currently sit with an 8-8 record heading into Tuesday's game against Missouri. The team also is sitting on a two-game losing streak. 

Men's Basketball

