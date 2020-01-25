Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M already has face Oklahoma State during the 2019 season. In NRG Stadium, the Aggies football program would surge back late to give A & M a 24-21 Texas Bowl victory.

Now, A & M's Men's Basketball program will take on the Cowboys once more at Reed Arena Saturday afternoon. A year after defeating Kansas State, Buzz Williams will look for his first victory in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge game.

The Aggies (9-8, 3-3 SEC) are sitting high after defeating Missouri in Columbia in a 66-64 shootout. The Cowboys (9-9, 0-6 Big 12) could be needing a victory as the team currently sitting on a six-game losing streak. With a victory at home, perhaps the Aggies could be showing improvement for the future of the program.

AllAggies is here to give you quality coverage over everything happening up in the arena on Saturday morning. Come back and check in to see what you missed as the Aggies take on the Cowboys at home.

FIRST HALF

UNDER 16:00 - Texas A & M leads 8-5

Wendall Mitchell and Andre Gordon would shoot back-to-back 3-pointers as Emmanuel Miller would hit a jumper up the middle. Lindley Waters III would score all five of Oklahoma State's points.

Under 12:00 - Texas A & M leads 16-12

Yor Anei would tip one in under the basket, putting the Cowboys down by one before Mitchell would drain his second 3-pointer. Waters would respond with his own 3, but Josh Nebo would continue to dominate in the paint, scoring a layup off the rebound while drawing the foul. Quenton Jackson would have the arena shaking with an impressive dunk to give A & M a four-point lead.

Under 8:00 - Oklahoma State leads 24-19

The Cowboys took their first lead after five points from Thomas Dziagwa. A free throw from Jonathan Aku and layup by Nebo regained the lead for A & M, but Dziagwa would respond with his second 3 from the corner. The Aggies would have four turnovers over the course of four minutes. A Chris Harris layup would give the Cowboys a five-point lead.

Under 4:00 - Oklahoma State leads 29-26

Jonathan Laurent would take the Cowboys on a 9-0 run. Savion Flagg would end the scoreless streak with a layup off a rebound. Each team would have three turnovers before Miller and Gordon would combine for five points to put the Aggies down by three.

Under 2:00 - Oklahoma State leads 29-26

The Cowboys would miss two shots and have turnovers while the Aggies would miss both shots.

0:00 - Oklahoma State leads 34-26

A foul on Anei would give the Cowboys a two possession game. An Isaac Likekele dunk and jumper before the buzzer would give Oklahoma State an eight-point lead heading into halftime.

HALFTIME: OKLAHOMA STATE 34, TEXAS A & M 26