Live Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M for better results to end the week. After an 85 point game against LSU, the Aggies fell short in overtime after scoring a season-high in points and 3-pointers

The Aggies (8-7, 2-2 SEC) will now try to start a new winning streak as conference play endures. This weekend, they will host South Carolina at Reed Arena with a chance to take control in the SEC. The Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 SEC) just found a way to claim victory over No.10 Kentucky thanks to a 3-point buzzer-beater from Jermain Cousand. The Aggies will need to have excellent ball control and make the most of their shots to beat Frank Martin's squad.

AggieMaven is here to give you quality coverage over everything happening up in the arena on Saturday morning. Come back and check in to see what you missed as the Aggies take on the Gamecocks at Reed Arena.

FIRST HALF

Under 16:00 - South Carolina leads 8-5

A Wendall Mitchell 3-pointer gave the Aggies a 3-0 lead. From there, it's been all South Carolina. AJ Lawson tied the game at 3 before a layup from Justin Minaya made it 5-3. Andre Gordon would tie things up, but Jair Bolden would drain the team's second 3-pointer to take the lead.

Under 12:00 - South Carolina leads 15-10

A Lawson foul led to two points from Quenton Jackson at the free-throw line. A dunk from the junior would give the Aggies a 9-8 lead, but South Carolina responded with a 3-pointer from Bolden. Savion Flagg would go 1-2 on his free throws before a Bolden assist led to a Jermaine Couisnard layup. Bolden leads the Gamecocks with eight points, six coming off 3-pointers.

Under 8:00 - South Carolina leads 18-15

Lawson would make one free throw before A & M's Jackson lessened South Carolina's lead off a 3-point shot. Emanuel Miller would make both his free throws, making it a one-point game. A steal from Gordon could have led to an Aggie score, but a Minaya block saved the lead for the Gamecocks. Couisnard would make a layup just before the 8:00 mark.

Under 4:00 - South Carolina leads 27-21

Jalyn McCreary would make Jay Jay Chandler regret the foul by making both free throws. Minaya would drain a 3-pointer to extend the lead by nine. Miller would make both free throws before Gordon would hit a jumping and draw the foul, lowering the lead to six. The Aggies have allowed seven turnovers in the first half.

Under 2:00 - South Carolina leads 30-27

Flagg would rebound a jumper as draw a foul, going 1-2 in free throws. The Aggies would go on a 9-2 run before Minya would add three off a shot in the corner. Off a Gordon miss, Josh Nebo would get the rebound off the glass to slam it home.

0:00 - South Carolina leads 39-33

Nebo would make both free throws, leading to the Aggies trailing by one. Bolden would make a layup to make it a three-point lead. Minaya would make both free throws but Gordon would respond with a layup. Couisnard would make a 3 and capitalize on the steal to give the Gamecocks an eight-point lead. Just before the buzzer, Nebo would make a layup under the rim to give South Carolina a 39-33 lead.

HALFTIME: South Carolina 39, Texas A & M 33

SECOND HALF

Under 16:00 - South Carolina leads 46-40

Miller would draw a foul off Lawson and make one shot at the line. McCreary would respond with a layup before Couisnard would enter double-digit territory to give the Gamecocks a nine-point lead. Gordon would make both free throws and Miller would add a dunk off a Flagg assist. Minaya would make his third 3-pointer, but Nebo would respond under the rim. Only one turnover for the Aggies thus far.

Under 12:00 - South Carolina leads 48-47

Maik Kotsar would make a layup to add to South Carolina's lead. Both teams traded back rebounds off missed threes and airballs before Gordon would draw a foul and making one free throw. A Jackson steal would lead to a deep 3 from Chandler to put A & M down by three. A Nebo rebound led to a Minaya foul on Jackson. The junior would make both free throws, putting A & M down by one.