Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - Texas A & M has impressed on the road. Buzz Williams might not have the Aggies ready to contend for an NCAA tournament challenge, but the road warriors have shined away from Reed Arena.

Since the start of Southeastern Conference play, A & M has won three straight trips outside of College Station. Saturday, they'll look to keep that winning streak alive against Georgia. While the Bulldogs (11-9, 1-6 SEC) have seen struggles since the start of the new year.

A & M will have their hands full with freshman phenom Anthony Edwards. The Atlanta native currently is averaging 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Aggies will have their own freshman duo in Andre Gordon and Canadian standout Emanuel Miller. Gordon is currently averaging 8.1 points while Miller is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.

AllAggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated, is here to give you quality coverage over everything happening up on the road Saturday morning. Come back and check in to see what you missed as the Aggies take on the Bulldogs.

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

Under 16:00 - Texas A & M lead 4-2

Two early turnovers by the Bulldogs would lead to a block under the rim by Josh Nebo. He'd return the favor with a dunk for the first points of the game on the next drive. Wendall Mitchell would score off an Anthony Edwards turnover to retake the lead. In four minutes, the Bulldogs have committed four turnovers.

Under 12:00 - Texas A & M leads 9-7

Both teams would trade threes thanks to Georgia's Rayshaun Hammonds and A & M's Andre Gordon. Two Aggie turnovers would lead to a Toumani Camara, putting the Dawgs down by two.

Under 8:00 - Texas A & M leads 14-12

A foul on Hammonds.would lead to a plus-one on Savion Flagg. Georgia's Anthony Edwards finally found point on a pull-up jumper while Tyree Crump would tie it off a three-pointer. A & M would retake the lead off a Gordon jumper. The Bulldogs have committed six total fouls through 10 minutes.

Under 4:00 - Tied at 17

Edwards would find his rhythm, scoring on two free-throws and a three-pointer. Gordon delivered with his second three of the game to tie it all at 17 apiece. The Bulldogs have 13 turnovers against A & M's 6.

Under 2:00 - Georgia leads 20-19

Edwards would receive two at the line and miss. Emmanuel Miller would capitalize off his own rebound to give A & M the lead. Sahvir Wheeler would help the Bulldogs retake the lead off a deep three-pointer.

0:00 - Georgia leads 24-21

Miller retook the lead for the Aggies, but Edwards would respond on a layup off a missed Gordon three-pointer. With eight seconds to go, Georgia would recover the turnover and call a timeout. They'd capitalize with a Wheeler layup just before the buzzer. The Aggies have shot a season-low 25% against the Georgia's 39.1%

Despite 14 turnovers, the Bulldogs would hold a three-point lead heading into the half.

HALFTIME: Georgia 24, Texas A & M 21