Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M will return to Reed Arena for the start of Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies fell short in their SEC opener on the road to Arkansas. Eleven turnovers helped the Razorbacks go up by 10, leading to an eventual 69-59 victory.

But with Buzz Williams returning home, perhaps that could be the ticket needed for the Aggies to make the jump over to a contender in the conference. With the Rebels coming off a top 25 loss to Wichita State, anything is possible from here on out.

AggieMaven is here to give you quality coverage over everything happening up in the arena on Tuesday night. Come back and check in to see what you missed as the Aggies take on the Rebels in Aggieland.

FIRST HALF

Under 16:00- Ole Miss leads 10-5

The Aggies got off to a slow start from the field, Ole Miss took advantage getting out in transition with Breein Tyree starting a perfect 3-of-3 from the field accounting eight of Ole Miss’ 10 points.

Under 12:00 - Ole Miss leads 10-5

Both teams struggled to put up points, consistently making contact with the backboard.

Under 8:00 - Ole Miss leads 16-11

The Aggies are finally able to strike life into their shooting thanks to Josh Nebo. The senior collected a pair of dunks, including an alley-oop from Savion Flagg. Ole Miss responded with six straight points to re-take the lead.

Under 4:00 - Ole Miss leads 20-13

A Tyree layup made it 18-13 while a Sammy Hunter field goal added two more points. The Aggies bounced back with a Mark French layup but have missed five shots in the past four minutes, including a dunk.

Under 2:00 - Ole Miss leads 26-15

A miss three-point shot from Flagg led to back-to-back three's from Tyree. Nebo would be fouled and make both of his free throws.

At 0:00 - Ole Miss leads 29-17

Nebo would make a layup after an assist from Andre Gordon. Quenton Jackson would make both his field goals before Tyree would nail another three-point shot with five seconds on the clock. The junior point guard has score 21 of the Rebels 29 points.

HALFTIME: Ole Miss 29, Texas A & M 17

Top Performers

Texas A & M: Josh Nebo; 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block

Ole Miss: Breein Tyree; 21 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

SECOND HALF

Under 16:00 - Ole Miss lead 32-27

Emmanuel Miller would draw a foul early, making both of his shots. Devontae Shuler would respond following a Flagg foul. Nebo would rebound a shot, slam it back and pick up the plus-one. Nebo continued to shine with a block against Shuler. Flagg would drain the team's first three-pointer, putting A & M down by five.

The Aggies have gone on an 8-3 run to open the half.

Under 12:00 - Texas A & M lead 34-32

Flagg broke free for a layup, but was overshot by Chandler. Mark French would put them down by three with his layup near the 14:00 mark. Without Tyree, Ole Miss' offense stalled as A & M would go on a 13-0 run, retaking the lead with back to back shots from Wendall Mitchell.