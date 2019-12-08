Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Texas

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M and Texas will one day meet on the gridiron one day soon - it just won't be Sunday. Fans of the Lone Star Rivalry will need to settle for the next best thing with a tip-off coming at the new Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The Aggies (3-4) started the season off strong with three wins at home. The team would drop every game in the Orlando Innovational, losing two by a combined 16 points.

The Longhorns (7-1) seem to have things trending in their direction early this season. The team currently is averaging 68 points per game, with their only loss coming to Georgetown in a close battle on the road.

Aggie Maven, in partnership with Sports Illustrated, is here to keep you covered on the Lone Star Rivalry. Check back in throughout the afternoon as we bring up updates and highlights from Sunday's action.

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

16:00 - Texas leads 4-2: A slow start from both teams leads to minimal points for either roster. Jase Febres throws down a slam dunk on an assist by Courtney Ramey.

12:00 - Texas leads 11-5: Here come the Longhorns. Texas goes on a 7-0 run over A & M thanks to a 3-pointer from Andrew Jones.

8:00 - Texas leads 14-8: Febres nailed a 3-pointer off an assist from Jones. Both teams committed two turnovers and each committed a penalty.

4:00 - Texas leads 19-13: Savion Flagg drained a 3-pointer thanks to an Andre Gordon assist. The Longhorns would respond with a Matt Coleman 3-point, assisted by Ramey. Will Baker would slam down a dunk to give Texas a six-point lead.

2:00 - Texas leads 24-15: The Longhorns go on a 5-0 run. Febres accounted for three points and an assist.

1:00- Texas leads 24-15

Halftime - Texas leads 27-17: Coleman would drain a three-pointer to give Texas a 12-point lead. A Josh Nebo dunk would bring back A & M down by 10. An Emmanuel Miller would end the first half.

Halftime: Texas 27, Texas A & M 17