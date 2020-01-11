Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Texas A & M was able to pick up their first SEC victory under the direction of first-year head coach Buzz Williams. After being down by 10 at halftime, strong offensive production along with adequate defensive play led to a 57-47 victory over Ole Miss.

The Aggies (7-6, 1-1 SEC) will now try to start another winning streak as conference play endures. This weekend, they will travel to home of country music to take on Vanderbilt in the historic Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores (8-6) went down the wire against top-ranked Auburn, but fell short late. The Aggies will be given a blessing as Aaron Nesmith, the SEC leading scorer, will be out indefinitely.

AggieMaven is here to give you quality coverage over everything happening up in the arena on Tuesday night. Come back and check in to see what you missed as the Aggies take on the Commodores up in the Music City.

FIRST HALF

Under 16:00 - Texas A & M leads 7-3

The Aggies would go on a 7-0 run thanks to a 3-pointer from Wendall Mitchell. Two fouls would lead to free throws by Saban Lee. Josh Nebo would put the Aggies but seven with a field goal.