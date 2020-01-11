AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Cole Thompson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Texas A&M was able to pick up their first SEC victory under the direction of first-year head coach Buzz Williams. After being down by 10 at halftime, strong offensive production along with adequate defensive play led to a 57-47 victory over Ole Miss. 

The Aggies (7-6, 1-1 SEC) will now try to start another winning streak as conference play endures. This weekend, they will travel to home of country music to take on Vanderbilt in the historic Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores (8-6) went down the wire against top-ranked Auburn, but fell short late. The Aggies will be given a blessing as Aaron Nesmith, the SEC leading scorer, will be out indefinitely. 

AggieMaven is here to give you quality coverage over everything happening up in the arena on Tuesday night. Come back and check in to see what you missed as the Aggies take on the Commodores up in the Music City.

FIRST HALF

Under 16:00 - Texas A&M leads 7-3

The Aggies would go on a 7-0 run thanks to a 3-pointer from Wendall Mitchell. Two fouls would lead to free throws by Saban Lee. Josh Nebo would put the Aggies but seven with a field goal. 

  

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former LSU AD Never Wanted Jimbo Fisher for Tigers

Remember when the Aggies almost missed out on Jimbo? They never did.

Cole Thompson

by

Ct33

Texas A&M's Mond Expected to be Top SEC Quarterback in 2020

With everyone leaving, Kellen Mond should be in for a big season.

Cole Thompson

Behind Enemy Lines: A Preview With Vanderbilt Maven

Here's a conversation with our sister site

Cole Thompson

Preview: Texas A&M Takes Road Trip to The Music City

The Aggies will play Vanderbilt on Saturday

Cole Thompson

Aggies Walk-On Guard Earns Scholarship

Mark French is now a true member of the Aggies

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Freshman Officially Move In

Here come the Aggies new staff member

Cole Thompson

What Does Mike Leach Hiring Mean for Texas A&M?

The madman is heading to the SEC

Cole Thompson

by

Ct33

The 2020 Season is Kellen Mond's Year...or Else

Kellen Mond now is the leader of the SEC

Cole Thompson

by

Drewskiag93

Former A&M Kicker Lambo Earns All-Pro Honors

Josh Lambo had a great season

Cole Thompson

Aggies CB Debione Renfro Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

The Aggies will lose a defender.

Cole Thompson