Locked on Aggies: Is Buzz Ready For Coach Of The Year?

COLLEGE STATION — When Texas A & M takes the court Tuesday night, they will face their toughest task of the season. Despite all their three-game win streak, all will be put to the test when they face the No.8 Kentucky Wildcats.

Win or lose, A & M coach Buzz Williams will be at the helm for more than a victory over legend John Calipari. A transformation in College Station under the first year success has the veteran coach looking like a contender for the coveted SEC Coach of the Year honors.

During the team's three-game success, the Aggies have boosted their numbers offensively. Finding better targets to shoot, improving behind the arc and building a repertoire as a "tough out", A & M has improved to a quality team in the Southeastern Conference. Culminated in an 87-75 victory over Mississippi State, five players scored in the double digits for the first time all season.

Once considered loss, Williams' will have brought the Aggies into contention. Sure, perhaps the NCAA tournament is out of the picture, but the NIT would be lucky to have A & M at the helm if they finish on a positive note. And with a victory over Kentucky, could Williams have locked up the award in his first season with the program?

