Miller Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M basketball has seen better days. Although the team is under the new direction of Buzz Williams, expectations were at least hopeful to begin the year in out of conference play. 

A 4-5 season just before the end of the year could be a sign this could be a long haul at home. Still, while the team perhaps has struggled in moments to find success, one player was honored for his vital role against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. 

A&M forward Emanuel Miller was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week following his standout performance against the Islanders. The news was made official by the league office announced Monday morning.

Miller led the Aggies to a 63-60 victory over their sister school Sunday. The Scarborough, Ontario, native scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also collected six rebounds, one assist, one block and a steal on his way to a victory. 

Miller’s 20 points were the most by an Aggie freshman since TJ Starks scored 21 against North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18, 2018. For the season, the freshman is currently averaging 4.9 points per game, five rebounds and shooting a free goal percentage of 51.4 percent. 

A&M will return to the court Saturday, December 21, against Oregon State at Reed Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. 

