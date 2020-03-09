Mitchell Earns SEC Player of Week Honors Following Double Dight Games

COLLEGE STATION — Sometimes people can pick up on notions quickly. Others take time due to the process of a new coach.

In the end, Wendell Mitchell learned it all before it was too late. And thanks to his slew of success, the Aggies will now be playing for a higher seed in the SEC tournament come Thursday afternoon.

The Southeastern Conference announced guard Wendell Mitchell earned Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week honors following his career performance against Arkansas and success against Auburn. The league office in Birmingham, Ala. announced the decision Monday.

In the win on the plains of Auburn, Mitchell scored 14 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists. The senior gave the Aggies the lead for the remainder of the night with 15:46 remaining in the second half after making four consecutive free throws following two technical fouls called on the Tigers.

The Aggies would go on to pick up their first Top 25 road win in nearly two seasons and ruin Auburn's senior night. Since joining the SEC, A & M is 5-0 at Auburn Arena.

Three days later, at his own senior night, Mitchell matched his career-high with 25 points against the Razorbacks. The Rockdale, Texas, native posted season highs in field goals made (8) and three-pointers made (5). A & m would go on to win, 77-69.

Over the past two games, Mitchell has averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds. The Aggies would pick up their first double-digit season win in conference play since 2016 when Bill Kennedy's squad led them to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

“It was amazing to get the win," Mitchell said of his final game at Reed Arena. "That was the biggest thing, to get the win and leave here playing our last home game as seniors. It’s always amazing to get the win. The stats are second.”

Mitchell and the Aggies return to action on Thursday at 6 p.m. as they begin the SEC Tournament against Missouri in Nashville, Tennessee.