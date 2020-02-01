Instant Analysis: Edwards Double-Double Leads to Bulldogs Victory over A&M

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia's Anthony Edwards wouldn't score his first basket at home until 10 minutes into the game. Once he made the layup, it was lights out for Texas A & M.

The freshman phenom, who's projected to be to No.1 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, would score 29 points on his way to his second double-double outing. Bulldogs would capitalize on his success, defeating A & M, 63-48, and ending the Aggies road winning streak.

Edwards would lead the Bulldogs in points (29), rebounds (15) and steals (4), helping the team snap a four-game losing streak. Georgia would lead by as high as 15 with under two minutes to play in the second half.

The Bulldogs would go on a 15-6 run following a three-point lead at halftime. Despite 14 turnovers in the first half, Tom Crean's roster would have the advantage thanks to poor shooting from A & M. The Aggies would hit 25% of their shots in the first half, finishing the afternoon with only hitting 20% (19 of 59) from the field.

A & M would hold a 17-12 lead before Edwards found his rhythm. A turnover with eight seconds left in the first half would lead to a time-expiring layup Shavir Wheeler to give Georgia a 24-21 lead at the half. Although Emanuel Miller would score a layup to begin the second, it was all Georgia from the five-minute mark on.

Wendall Mitchell would lead the Aggies with 13 points, scoring six in the final minute. Quenton Jackson would foul out with just over 10 minutes to play. Due to consecutive shooting, Buzz Williams would use all the team's timeouts with over 13:00 to play in the second half.

The Aggies never found their rhythm around the paint as they did in Knoxville, being outrebounded, 44-34. Andre Gordon would find success behind the arc, making six of his 10 points off three-pointers.

Wheeler, a former Aggie recruit under former A & M coach Bill Kennedy, would get revenge on a new roster. The Houston product would score nine points, five assists and six turnovers. Currently, Wheeler is averaging 7.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs will hit the road to face Florida in Gainesville on Wednesday. The Aggies will return to Reed Arena to face SEC East rival Missouri on Tuesday night.