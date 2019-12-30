Preview: Can Buzz Williams Lead A&M into the New Decade With a Win?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - On Friday evening, Texas A & M football secured one more win in this decade with their 24-21 victory over No.25 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Thanks to a Kellen Mond 67-yard touchdown run, the team secured a season winning season under the direction of Jimbo Fisher.

Buzz Williams now will look to duplicate the success on the court Monday evening. The Aggies will close out their non-conference season and the decade at Reed Arena against Texas Southern for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

A & M hopes to continue its winning ways to begin 2020 off on the right note. The Aggies (5-5) found a way to overpower the Oregon State Beavers last weekend at home for a 64-49 victory.

Things could be in the team's favor as they will face a struggling Texas Southern program, hoping for better results coming next decade. The Tigers (3-9) currently are on a four-game losing streak.

The team should look towards the paint and find forward Josh Nebo near the basket. The senior currently is averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. Against the Beavers, Nebo scored 15 points and blocked eight shots at the goal line.

Offense has been an area of struggle for the team due to poor ball control. Unable to recapture rebounds off missed shots, the unit currently has allowed an average of 61.4 points against their 57.7 for.

“That area was definitely something we focused on because lately, we were missing a lot of shots," Nebo said last week. "So our focus was to just get the ball on the rim and see if all our guys crashing can try and get the rebound and give us another opportunity to shoot.”

The Aggies were upset by the Tigers last season at home, thanks to an 88-73 score. Tyrik Armstrong should be a name to watch for in the long run as he currently leads the team with 15.2 points per game.

The game will be available on SEC Network-plus and can be watched on the WatchESPN app.